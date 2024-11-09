Survivor Margartia Curse takes down another victim

Sierra Wright just fell victim to the Survivor Margarita Curse. And she never saw it coming.

The Survivor Auction returned during the new episode, making it only the second time one has happened during a New Era season.

Players searched for tubes of money in the jungle, giving them currency to risk on food purchases.

Sierra Wright emerged with the most money from the challenge, giving her the power to control the Survivor 47 Auction.

Sierra struck early, landing a mystery prize Jeff revealed as chips, salsa, guacamole, and a nice margarita.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to Sierra, the margarita hit the spot, but it may have foreshadowed her downfall in the game.

What is the Survivor Margarita Curse?

Survivor fans have noticed that winning a margarita at the Survivor Auction is frequently followed by that person immediately getting voted out.

And guess who noticed it as soon as Sierra was eliminated during that next Tribal Council?

“The sip of death #survivor,” wrote Kellie Nalbandian on an X post.

Kellie was a Survivor 45 cast member. The New York City castaway won a margarita at the Survivor 45 Auction that season and was voted out later that episode. Ouch.

Kellie was the ninth person voted out and became the second jury member during her season. She later voted for Dianelys “Dee” Valladares to become the Survivor 45 winner.

A Survivor fan quickly noted that the same fate was bestowed upon Jefra Bland from Survivor 28. They then pointed out that Jenn Brown from Survivor 30 also had a margarita-like drink from the auction that preceded her going home.

Adding: Jenn Brown, S30

Bought a margarita-ish(?) drink with candy

Boot of that episode.



Up to you to judge! pic.twitter.com/5rhDuaGuv8 — Dan🇨🇦(Feral4Feras😌❤️‍🔥👑) 🦇 (@Med_SurvivorFan) November 7, 2024

Did Sierra Wright at least enjoy her Survivor drink?

“How buzzed did you get off that margarita?” Sierra was asked by Entertainment Weekly.

“I was pretty buzzed,” Sierra responded. “I was really, really excited. It was a really good margarita. I’m a picky margarita girl and that was a fire margarita.”

It’s good that she enjoyed her drink, and it will be interesting to see if future Survivor castaways avoid the margaritas.

More Survivor news and notes

Sierra Wright revealed she was “pissed” about being blindsided. She finished 11th place during the Survivor 47 season but did become the first jury member.

Survivor alums are featured on a new season of The Traitors. The hit reality competition show airs on Peacock and features competitors from various reality TV shows.

Here’s everything we know about Survivor 50 thus far. Many Survivor fans have also expressed what they want to see from the upcoming season.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Survivor 45 episode where Kellie Nalbandian fell victim to the Margarita Curse.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.