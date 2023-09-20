Survivor legends join The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors 2 is currently filming.

The Traitors is a reality competition show on Peacock with people from reality television on the same stage as regular folks.

A $250,000 prize is on the line, but three people (the traitors) are trying to steal the money from the group.

Filmed in Scotland, this unique show works well by blending known faces with regular competitors.

Survivor legends Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick played in the first season.

Kate Chastain from Below Deck, Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelor, and Rachel Reilly from Big Brother also played.

And now more famous faces from Survivor have traveled to Scotland to see if they can win.

The Traitors 2 cast members from Survivor

According to a fan site, three Survivor legends are in Scotland to film Season 2 of The Traitors.

Boston Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, and Sandra Diaz Twine are rumored to be in the cast.

Rob, Parvati, and Sandra are all Survivor winners, so these are huge names to attach to The Traitors.

Sandra is also one of only two people who have won Survivor twice.

Will the legends of Survivor work together? Or will they become targets due to the nature of this game?

For the sake of the #Survivor community they need to make Sandra and Parvati both traitors so they have to become friends again #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/XYVmIgryq6 — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) September 20, 2023

More on The Traitors

Several Big Brother alums are also on The Traitors 2. It should help draw even more viewers.

The first season of The Traitors is available for streaming on Peacock.

All episodes were available for streaming at the same time last winter. It gave television viewers a fun new show to check out.

After playing in Season 1 of The Traitors, Cirie Fields became a Big Brother 25 cast member.

Cirie’s son Jared was also made a member of the BB25 cast through a twist.

Jared has caused some waves, leading to a response from the Special Olympics when Jared used the R-word against another houseguest.

Cirie nearly quit Big Brother in Week 7.

In another twist, a Big Brother vet defended Cirie’s actions.

With the Hollywood strikes dragging on, this new season of The Traitors will provide fun winter entertainment.

The new episodes will arrive during Winter 2024, with an official announcement of the official cast still to come.

For Survivor fans who haven’t seen the first season of The Traitors US, it is a show worth checking out due to the Survivor and Big Brother cast members.

Survivor 45 debuts September 27 on CBS. The Traitors is streaming on Peacock.