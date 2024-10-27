Survivor 47 spoilers: New promo reveals one tribe targeted after Merge

The Survivor 47 cast is down to 12 people competing for the $1 million prize. We have officially reached the Merge this season.

During the latest episode, Rome Cooney was sent home at an intriguing Tribal Council. Host Jeff Probst even let Rome sit in his seat for a moment.

Rome seemed so confident as the episode closed in on the latest Tribal Council, yet it wasn’t surprising that most players voted him out.

Now the fun begins, as everyone plays for themselves to open Survivor 47, Episode 7. The new installment will likely start on the night of Day 12, with the merged players arriving back at camp.

To summarize the players who made it to the Survivor 47 Merge, they are Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Teeny Chirichillo, Gabe Ortis, Genevieve Mashaluk, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sierra Wright, Sol Yi, Sue Smey, and Tiyana Hallums.

The Amulets were used to save Teeny during the latest episode, and Sue has the only remaining Hidden Immunity Idol (unless footage has been held back).

Survivor 47, Episode 7 TV promo

“We get rid of Gata,” is heard as the new Survivor promo begins. It appears to be coming from Andy himself.

Andy was in Gata, which likely meant he planned to help target Rachel, Sam, and Sierra. Boy could that make things messy.

A meeting is then shown, suggesting a group will work to “get a boy out” next.

It sure looks like Sol has stumbled across an advantage. Or maybe he’s just excited to flip the game after helping get Rome out?

Check out the brief promo below, which includes some final words from Rome after he got voted out during Episode 6.

“Two castaways must mend fences after a wild Tribal Council. The Immunity Challenge leaves one group of castaways with a much-needed reward and safety in the game. Then, a secret advantage leads to a shocking change in the game,” reads the full synopsis for the October 30 Survivor episode.

Jeff Probst revealed what happened during the schoolyard pick. It was interesting to hear who the team captains were and which castaways got picked last. It should not have been cut from the episode.

A deleted scene revealed that two players sat out the search for the Merge Advantage. They decided it was better to conserve energy and chat about the game.

Anika Dhar revealed what happened with the chickens. Anika spoke about what went into the negotiations to trade their chickens for some eggs and explained in detail why they did it.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes classic seasons like Winners At War, where former winners were brought back to compete for $2 million (Season 40).

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.