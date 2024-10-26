Survivor 47: Here’s what happened with the ‘schoolyard pick’ for the Merge Challenge and who got picked last

The Survivor 47 cast took part in a “schoolyard pick” for the latest Merge Challenge, but viewers didn’t get to see it play out.

Jeff Probst helped select the captains through a random draw, facilitated the picks being made, and got the teams ready to compete. But none of that was shown during the episode.

We saw 13 castaways standing in the line in their three tribes, and then the footage skipped ahead to the two six-person teams ready to compete.

We also learned that Genevieve Mushaluk didn’t have to compete in the grueling challenge after she found the Merge Advantage.

The selection of teams could have been some enjoyable must-see TV, but the producers decided not to show it. Many fans were disappointed that the producers glossed over the entire segment.

Luckily, Survivor host Jeff Probst has revealed some details about what happened.

What happened with the ‘schoolyard pick’ at the Merge Challenge?

During the latest episode of One Fire With Jeff Probst, the Survivor host shared that the selection of teams was cut from the episode.

“When we got to this episode with 90 minutes, there was so much gameplay happening that centered around the vote that we once again had to make some tough cuts,” Jeff revealed.

“So as fun as it was [the schoolyard pick], we knew, ‘Well, look, the result doesn’t change even if we don’t show it. So we won’t show it,'” Jeff added.

“But I will give you a little secret information from that schoolyard pick: The last two players were… Sue was the next to last pick, and the last pick of all players, Andy.”

Who were the team captains and who did they pick during the draft?

So, what happened at the Merge Challenge? Christine “Teeny” Chirichillo and Tiyana Hallums were reportedly drawn as the team captains.

Teeny picked first and went with Sam, and Tiyana then selected Gabe. Teeny’s next pick was Kyle, and Tiyana added Sol.

From there, Teeny selected Sierra and Rachel before taking Sue last.

Tiyana added Rome and Caroline before she got stuck with Andy.

In summary, Teeny picked Sam, Kyle, Sierra, Rachel, and Sue, while Tiyana picked Gabe, Sol, Rome, Caroline, and Andy.

Below is the full On Fire podcast episode for Survivor 47, Episode 6.

