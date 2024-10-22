Survivor 47 spoilers: Merge promo released, including more ‘blood’ and a new twist from Jeff Probst

The new Survivor 47 looks to be packed with excitement. In addition to revealing a new twist is coming, the latest episode promo teases more “blood” being spilled during an Immunity Idol search.

Thirteen castaways are left in the battle for the $1 million prize. And the producers are about to shake things up on Day 11 of the new season.

Anika Dhar was blindsided during the previous episode, with the Gata Tribe shocking her during an animated Tribal Council.

Somehow, Andy Rueda continues to survive, despite his meltdowns during the season premiere. Any is also taking full credit for sending Anika home early.

As a reminder, Sue Smey found a Hidden Immunity Idol during Episode 5, despite getting red paint all over herself. Several castaways thought it was blood and that might happen again during the new episode.

Get ready to watch everyone drop their buffs.

Survivor 47, Episode 6 TV promo

Below is an extended episode promo for the new installment of Survivor 47. Episode 6 debuts on Wednesday, October 23, and is 90 minutes long.

The footage is packed with spoilers, including someone finding another advantage covered in paint, the castaways celebrating reaching a merge (of sorts), and Jeff Probst teasing his new twist.

See if you can guess which castaway is covered in paint in the new promo. Share your guesses in a comment below.

More from the new episode of Survivor 47

“The game is about to change when castaways drop their buffs and come together on the same beach. Castaways must find a hidden advantage to earn a huge lead in the challenge. Then, individual immunity is up for grabs for the first time this season,” reads the full caption for the October 23 episode of Survivor 47.

That’s a lot to cover in 90 minutes, but it should add to the excitement while limiting the episode’s downtime.

Below is an image that CBS has released for the new episode showing the remaining players gathered on one beach.

Is this the real Survivor 47 Merge? Or is it a stop before a twist takes the show in a new direction?

The Survivor 47 cast merged on one beach during a new episode. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

More from the Survivor world

Anika Dhar revealed what got cut from Survivor 47. During her exit interviews, Anika spoke about the debate over the chickens and what happened before the Gata Tribe traded them for eggs. We missed a lot.

Many Survivor fans are upset with Rome (still). They felt he bullied Sol Yi and that he wasn’t playing the game the right way.

Survivor alum Kelley Wentworth shared a hilarious video mocking Rome’s puzzle-solving abilities.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.