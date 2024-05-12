Survivor 46 episode promo: ‘Something died in me today’

After getting rid of Venus Vafa, only six players remain for the next new Survivor episode.

Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis, Kenzie Petty, Liz Wilcox, Maria Gonzalez, and Q Burdette are the only castaways who are left competing for the $1 prize.

A series of blindsides led to the first five jury members: Soda Thompson, Tevin Davis, Hunter McKnight, Tiffany Ervin, and Venus.

And Venus was the latest person to be voted out with a Hidden Immunity Idol still in her pocket.

Venus had a safety net to ensure she would stay in the game through at least one more Tribal Council, but she felt safe enough to keep her Idol hidden.

Despite not using her Immunity Idol, Venus gave a different reason she lost Survivor in a new exit interview.

A look at Survivor 46, Episode 12 on CBS

“Castaways fight for their chance to win letters from home; alliances begin to crumble and individual plans emerge after players compete in a race of balance, speed and puzzle skills to earn Immunity and a spot in the final five,” reads the full synopsis for Survivor 46, Episode 12.

TV promo for the May 15 episode of Survivor 46

The May 15 episode of Survivor 46 is called Mamma Bear, hinting that someone will enter that particular mode.

In the episode promo shared below, Maria Gonzalez has a rough time in front of the camera.

“Something died in me today,” Maria says while on her back at camp.

We don’t get much context for her quote, but could it be that she didn’t earn letters from home and is upset about it?

Charlie Davis says he loves someone to death but has to vote her out. Is he talking about Maria?

“This is going to be my favorite blindside of the season,” Ben tells Charlie in a clip.

Here’s everything to know about the Survivor season finale. It is coming up quickly, with viewers keen to learn who won the $1 million prize.

A deleted scene also revealed Venus catching fire as she slept too close to the campfire one night. She had been tasked with tending to the fire overnight and got too close.

Below is the clip of Venus finding that much sought-after Immunity Idol in Fiji. She kept it a secret but didn’t use that advantage to its full potential.

