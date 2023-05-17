Survivor 45 cast leak provides an early look

A Survivor 45 cast leak has revealed the first 14 names from the new season.

Episodes from this new season will air in Fall 2023 on CBS.

It was recently revealed that those Survivor 45 episodes will be 90 minutes long.

Airing on Wednesday nights in the fall, Survivor will be followed by a new season of The Amazing Race.

A move toward more reality shows is happening on the networks due to the ongoing Writers Strike in Hollywood.

The strike may also lead to a new season of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS.

Early Survivor 45 cast rumors

Fan site Inside Survivor has posted the first 14 names that it claims have been leaked from the set.

These names are considered unconfirmed, and the site even calls them “rumored” cast members for now.

Inside Survivor is typically very good at finding out the future casts of the show, though, so it’s likely that these are the real people.

Fans of the show will also quickly recognize that Bruce Perreault from Survivor 44 is back for another shot at the game.

Austin Li Coon – A 26-year-old student from Chicago, IL.

Brandon Donlon – A 25-year-old content producer from Philadephia, PA.

Bruce Perreault – A 46-year-old insurance agent and Navy veteran from Warwick, RI.

Dianelys “Dee” Valladares – A 26-year-old in sales development from Miami, FL.

Emily Flippen – A 28-year-old financial analyst from Washington, D.C.

Hannah Rose – A 32-year-old counselor from Baltimore, MD.

Jake O’Kane – A 26-year-old law school grad from Hanson, MA.

Kaleb Gebrewold – A 28-year-old sales and marketing coach from Port Coquitlam, BC.

Katurah Topps – A 34-year-old civil rights lawyer from New York, NY.

Kellie Nalbandian – A 29-year-old nurse from New York, NY.

Kendra McQuarrie – A 30-year-old bartender from Salem, MA.

Nicholas “Niko” Alsup – A 30-year-old martial arts instructor from O’Fallon, IL.

Sabiyah Broderick – A 27-year-old truck driver and USMC veteran from Decatur, GA.

Sean Edwards – A 34-year-old school principal from Provo, UT.

More to come from the new season of Survivor

The producers have not revealed a theme for this new season of Survivor, but more information should come out in the next few weeks.

Typically, host Jeff Probst announces things like that and provides teaser footage during the finale of previous seasons.

On May 24, the three-hour Survivor 44 finale debuts on CBS, revealing the $1 million winner and Sole Survivor.

That’s when Survivor fans should learn more about the installment debuting in Fall 2023.

Jeff spoke about possibly bringing back the loved one’s visit, and he also talked about why it is a complicated endeavor.

Survivor 45 airs at 8/7c on CBS in Fall 2023.