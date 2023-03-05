Survivor 44 promo for the new episode hints at a power player

Survivor 44 debuted with an exciting season premiere that came down to a single vote at Tribal Council.

And the TV promo for Episode 2 suggests that one of the castaways will feel pretty confident with their power position.

In the first episode of Survivor 44, four medical emergencies brought pauses to the game, with host Jeff Probst there to call in the medical teams.

Early in the night, Bruce Perreault had to be medically evacuated due to hitting his head and then struggling to stay conscious.

The great news is that Bruce was invited back to Survivor, giving him a second chance to win the $1 million prize.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But before the night’s end, Maddy Pomilla got eliminated by one vote at a chaotic Tribal Council that saw two people play their Shot in the Dark and another use up his Immunity Idol.

Survivor 44, Episode 2 TV promo

Below is the promo that CBS is currently running for the March 8 episode of Survivor 44. It debuts at 8/7c and the new installment is called Two Dorky Magnets.

“Tribes must snake their way toward the win for immunity and reward,” begins the synopsis for the new episode.

“Paranoia starts to set in over a looming suspicion; lines are drawn in the sand at tribal council,” reads the rest of the intriguing synopsis.

It sounds like the entire episode will have important moments, and the trailer shared below gives some heavy hints about it as well.

For Survivor to surpass the entertaining season premiere, it has a tough task ahead, but the cast looks capable of doing just that.

More reality TV news

For any fans who haven’t heard the news yet, Survivor 45 was ordered by CBS. The reality competition show will return for a new season in the fall of 2023, possibly with an intriguing theme attached to it.

Elsewhere, a new season of Big Brother is casting for people who will play the game this summer. This might hint that the producers are considering bringing in an all-new group of fresh faces who haven’t played the game before.

And some interesting social media posts were made, where Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale said she wouldn’t play Survivor. She gave some pretty good reasons for it, even though many of Taylor’s fans would like to see her compete in Fiji.

WOW, what a way to kick off #Survivor: 44!🌟 Can’t wait to do it all again next week. Don’t forget to stick around for the series premiere of @TrueLiesCBS starting NOW.🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/m6owmKcZW9 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 2, 2023

To re-watch or catch up on the season premiere of Survivor 44, the first episode is already available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where additional episodes can be viewed later this spring.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.