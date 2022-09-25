Survivor 43, Episode 2 TV promo and synopsis released

Cody Assenmacher during Survivor 43, Episode 2. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 43 returns with Episode 2 on Wednesday night, revealing more of what happened with the new castaways in Fiji.

The season debuted on September 21 with a two-hour episode showcasing the 18 new people who were invited to play the game.

As fans have partially already seen, Jeff Probst and the producers brought back a few twists and turns for Season 43.

The good news is that one huge Survivor twist from last season is gone, likely coming as a pleasing revelation to a lot of viewers.

In Episode 1 of Survivor 43, there was a bit of drama when it came to the first Tribal Council. The Baka Tribe lost its first member, as Morriah Young became the first person voted out.

For any viewers who need a reminder of the cast, here is a link to the Survivor 43 cast bios, as well as which tribes each of the 18 people were placed on.

Survivor 43, Episode 2 synopsis

“An unexpected storm hit hard and fast and kept tribes shivering all night in their shelters. Also, one castaway puts their tribe at risk of going to tribal council after failing to pull their weight in the challenge,” reads the full synopsis for the September 28 episode of Survivor 43.

This new episode is called Lovable Curmudgeon, and it is going to be a 90-minute installment of the show that begins at 8/7c on CBS. It’s a nice bonus that Survivor fans will get another extended episode right away, meaning that there was a lot to pack into the night.

Survivor TV promo for Lovable Curmudgeon

Below is the TV promo that is currently running for the upcoming episode of Survivor 43. As a reminder, it will air for the first time on the evening of September 28. For any viewers that miss it or who may have missed the premiere, all previous episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

Just like the synopsis hinted at, the Survivor 43 cast is in for a big storm that will be featured during the new episode of the show. These storms can take a big toll on tribes and/or castaways who aren’t mentally prepared for them.

When it comes to the drama to prepare for, it looks like the girls’ alliance will come front and center. It also appears like Cody Assenmacher might be having a little too much fun while “vacationing” in Fiji.

Survivor 43 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.