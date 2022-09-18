Survivor 43 cast: Here are the new tribes

Cassidy Clark is part of the Fall 2022 season of Survivor. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 43 cast has been revealed, and the new season has the 18 castaways split into three tribes.

All of the people who played the game this time are new to the show, so fans aren’t going to see any familiar faces this time.

It’s also important to add that all of Survivor Season 43 has already been filmed in Fiji, but now we are going to finally see how the season plays out.

Ahead of the big premiere, host Jeff Probst has been talking a lot about what comes next and how this season will compare to seasons from the past.

Jeff noted that 39-day seasons wouldn’t be coming back. A number of Survivor fans posted their frustrations with the new 26-day format, but it is here to stay.

One interesting thing that Jeff did mention is that one major Survivor twist has been shelved for now.

The Survivor 43 cast and their tribes

Below are the three tribes that the Survivor 43 cast has been split up into, with their bios provided for some context about their personal backgrounds.

Baka Tribe:

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott: A 31-year-old clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, UT.

Jeanine Zheng: A 24-year-old UX designer from San Francisco, CA.

Morriah Young: A 28-year-old teacher from Philadelphia, PA.

Mike Gabler: A 52-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID.

Owen Knight: A 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans, LA.

Sami Layadi: A 19-year-old pet cremator from Las Vegas, NV.

Between Morriah's hair and clothes and Gablers tattoos can we talk about how colorful the Baka tribe is? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/p0LyxyFzku

Coco Tribe:

Geo Bustamante: A 36-year-old project manager from Honolulu, HI.

James Jones: A 37-year-old event curator from Philadelphia, PA.

Ryan Medrano: A 25-year-old warehouse associate from El Paso, TX.

Cassidy Clark: A 26-year-old fashion designer from Austin, TX.

Karla Cruz Godoy: A 28-year-old educational project manager from Newark, Del.

Lindsay Carmine: A 42-year-old pediatric nurse from Downingtown, PA.

Vesi Tribe:

Cody Assenmacher: A 35-year-old elevator salesman from Honolulu, HI.

Dwight Moore: A 22-year-old computer science student from Collierville, TN.

Jesse Lopez: A 30-year-old political science Ph.D. student from Durham, NC.

Justine Brennan: A 29-year-old cyber security salesperson from Marina Del Rey, CA.

Noelle Lambert: A 25-year-old Paralympian from Manchester, NH.

Nneka Ejere: A 42-year-old pharmacist from Weatherford, TX.

The Survivor 43 season premiere arrives on Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c on CBS. It’s going to be a two-hour event, with Big Brother moved to a new night to clear the way for Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Survivor 43 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.