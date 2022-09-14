Survivor 43 spoilers: Jeff Probst says one huge twist is gone

Jeff Probst is back as host for Survivor 43. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 43 spoilers reveal something that might come as really welcome news to die-hard fans of the show.

One of the big twists that became a focal point for Survivor 41 and Survivor 42 won’t be returning with the Fall 2022 season.

We are speaking, of course, about the Hourglass Twist that allowed one castaway to reset a portion of the game. It was used in conjunction with the merge and helped one person become the winner.

“For S43, we did not bring the ‘change history’ twist back,” Survivor host Jeff Probst told Parade.

“But I feel the need to remind future players, it doesn’t mean it won’t return in the future,” Jeff added to his statement, which keeps some mystery about what seasons down the road might see happen.

Reading between the lines, it appears that the Hourglass Twist isn’t completely gone but that we should not expect to see it as part of Survivor 43.

Survivor fans were very vocal about Hourglass Twist

For Survivor fans who paid attention to social media during the last two seasons, there was quite a bit of pushback for the Hourglass Twist and how it shifted the way “earning the merge” was seen.

“The most vocal feedback surrounded the ‘change history’ twist. People either loved it or despised it, but there was no gray. The ‘change history’ twist had been on my personal idea board of ‘one day, when the time is right…’ so I’ll shoulder the full responsibility for those who wanted to rip my safari shirt off my back!” Jeff elaborated about the Hourglass Twist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Survivor 43 cast about to take TV by storm

It wasn’t too long ago that the Survivor 43 cast bios were released for the fans to check out. There is a good mix of people who played the game in Fiji, and now we finally get to see what went down.

The first episode arrives on Wednesday, September 21, giving fans a two-hour installment to become familiar with the new group of castaways. It will lead right into the new season (with a new cast) of The Amazing Race.

In regard to what fans should expect this fall, Jeff Probst revealed some Survivor twists that are returning with the new cast. Some components and/or changes that have been made to the show may have now become a permanent part of the Survivor world.

Survivor 43 airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.