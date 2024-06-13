Summer House Season 9 premiere date, cast, and everything else we know

It’s summertime and that means Summer House filming should begin very soon!

Season 8 of Summer House ends with the second part of the reunion show.

Summer House fans watched all season to see what really happened between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard.

Newbie West Wilson and Ciara gave us another reason to tune in each week.

However, all the drama that has gone down since then leaves Summer House fans wondering if and when the show will go on and who will participate in another season.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Summer House Season 9 premiere date, cast, and more

The good news is that Season 9 of Summer House has been confirmed. Bravo announced the show was renewed in May.

In previous years, Summer House has begun filming right around the Fourth of July. Most of the time, the holiday serves as a kick-off party for the season. If production follows the same format, cameras should pick back up in two weeks.

Summer House Season 9 won’t hit Bravo airwaves until winter 2025. The show typically airs from February to June, ending with a multi-part reunion.

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, West, Lindsay, and Carl made up the Season 8 cast. The cast should (pretty much) stay the same, but it all depends on whether or not certain people are willing to film with each other.

The fallout of Carl and Lindsay’s relationship, as well as West and Ciara’s, could definitely make things tricky. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ciara’s filming The Traitors Season 3 right now, so depending on when production begins, she may not be around for all of Summer House.

What has the Summer House cast said about the Season 9 return?

Although we won’t have a confirmation on the Season 9 cast for a while, two cast members have revealed if they want to return.

“It goes back to friendship. Do these people want to be friends with each other? Can they exist in the same room together? Because if we can’t, then we’re not — it’s not the show that it once was,” Danielle shared with In Touch.

Danielle admitted she isn’t sure she would want to be in the same room filming as her ex.

Decider spoke with Carl in May about Season 9 at the NBC Universal upfronts. Carl expressed his desire to return for another season while also sharing there was “a lot to consider” for him.

“We’ve been through so much together, I’d like to think we can figure out a way to make something happen. I think we all have interesting things going on in our lives,” Carl told the outlet.

Carl and Lindsay both attended the wedding of their former Summer House costar, Andrea Denver, in Italy over the weekend.

Granted a wedding is different than filming a whole season. However, that has given Summer House fans hope they both will return.

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.