Stassi Schroeder shares heartfelt message about her body issues after giving birth to baby Hartford

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared some hard honesty in her latest Instagram post discussing her postpartum body image. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder took to Instagram with a vulnerable post depicting the harsh reality of learning to embrace her postpartum body.

Stassi and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed their daughter Hartford back in January, and the sweet bundle of joy has been the source of so much love for the couple.

And despite having only given birth seven short weeks ago, Stassi admits she was expecting to bounce back to her “pre-pregnant” body more quickly than she has.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stassi shares postpartum body woes

In her latest Instagram post, Stassi vulnerably acknowledged her current body image concerns.

“1st postpartum OOTD- I don’t know who needs to hear this but it’s been 7 weeks since I gave birth and my maternity jeans are still the only ones that fit me. I’m also wearing spanx to hold in what looks like a 4 month pregnant belly,” she wrote.

“I thought it would be way easier to bounce back…. and everyday I wake up like a kid on Christmas morning hoping that when I look in the mirror, I’m going to see my pre-pregnant body once again and that [obviously] never happens,” she continued.

Stassi then questioned how “f***ed up” it is that she’s obsessed with her body when she had just given birth.

Read More Vanderpump Rules bars Sur and TomTom closed as cast self-quarantines

“My body issues consume my thoughts about 97% of the day, and it is a major hole I struggle to dig myself out of. We’re told we have to eat enough calories to breastfeed but don’t overdo it because then we won’t get our bodies back. All the while I’m trying to stay mentally and emotionally healthy for my baby, my husband and myself,” Stassi admitted.

Although things are tough, Stassi also shared that she’s received kind DMs from fans and followers telling her to give herself some “grace” but she has a hard time being kind to herself, even if she did just bring life into the world.

She continued that if nothing else, she’s thankful that this message may help another mom not feel so bad about herself.

“I also feel like an asshole for complaining about my body when I was given the most perfect baby. Totally wish I wasn’t so vain, but unfortunately I am. All I can say is thank the lord shirt jackets are in. Hope this helped at least one other postpartum mama feel a little less alone today. On a positive note, my Chanel sling backs fit,” she concluded the post.

Friends stop by with supportive messages for the new mom

Thankfully, Stassi’s husband, friends, fans, and other Bravolebrities stopped by with comments of support for the new mom.

Stassi’s husband, Beau, wrote, “You, as ALL women who’ve given birth are f**king badasses. You created life. I think most men/partners know, it’s not like the movies. You’ve changed before our eyes. For 9 months. We don’t expect you to be exactly like you were before. But for YOU. Just know, I’m still and always attracted to you, turned on by you and think you look sexy AF.”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kate Maloney, and Raquel Leviss also shared messages letting her know she looked fantastic.

Although Stassi might not be able to grant her body the grace it deserves for bringing a life into the world, it’s clear that her support system extends far beyond just her husband.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.