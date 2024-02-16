Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis ‘never looked better’

Kathryn Dennis seems to be well these days.

The former Southern Charm star popped back up on social media to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a carousel of photos.

She appeared to be spending time with her look-alike daughter, Kensie, and son, Saint. Kathryn’s relationship with her children has been up and down, with her ex, Thomas Ravenel, their primary parent.

Despite speculation she wasn’t seeing her kids, the photo tells another story. Kathryn smiles as she sits between her children and poses for a picture.

Her hair and makeup are done up, and she looks happier than she has in quite some time.

The fiery redhead even got the attention of her followers, who also noticed her recent glowup.

Kathryn Dennis earns high praise from followers

Kathryn Dennis looked amazing when sharing her latest update in a carousel shared for a dual celebration.

The former Southern Charm star wrote, “Valentines dinner with the ♥️♥️’s of my LIFE, and a Happy Birthday to my big breh @lukedennisjr ♥️ #yesthatsmyscrapbook.”

Her followers immediately lit up the comment section with high praise for the reality TV star.

One wrote, “You have never looked better Kathryn!!”

Another said, “Girl, this is your look! Your natural red, and this classic vibe! You’ve never looked more stunning 😍.”

A third chimed in to agree, writing, “The way I gasped! Girl this is the best you’ve ever looked 🔥.”

Fans praise the former Southern Charm star. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Could Kathryn Dennis return to Southern Charm?

After being absent from Season 9 of Southern Charm, there is hope that Kathryn Dennis could return to the hit Bravo show.

Viewers have begged for her return, especially after this season, mainly focusing on Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green – two women who didn’t have much invested in them.

Following her exit from Season 8, there were rumblings that she was challenging to work with and didn’t respect the other people she was filming with. Neither Kathryn nor Bravo discussed her departure.

However, Craig Conover revealed he filmed scenes from Season 9 with Kathryn, but it would mostly end up on the cutting room floor, and that’s precisely what happened.

It’s unclear whether Kathryn would want to return to the show she was a part of for so many years and showcased all of her ups and downs. She remains friends with many on the cast, including Olivia Flowers. The fiery redhead showed her support for the blonde when Taylor Ann outed that she slept with Thomas Ravenel during the Season 9 reunion.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.