Southern Charm OGs reunite as viewers plead for Kathryn Dennis to return

As Season 9 of Southern Charm continues to play out on Thursday nights, some viewers miss certain cast members.

Craig Conover and Shep Rose originated the show, and Kathryn Dennis also appeared during Season 1, where she connected with her now-ex, Thomas Ravenel.

This is the first season without the trio together, as Kathryn wasn’t asked back after Season 8.

There has been speculation about her status and what led to her not returning, but her guy pals are still very much in her corner.

Not long ago, Craig mentioned he and Shep filmed a scene with Kathryn for Season 9 but doubted it would make it on the show.

Both wish the best for her, and viewers would like to see the fiery redhead return to the show she helped make a sensation.

Kathryn Dennis shares ‘terd sandwich’

On Instagram, Kathryn Dennis shared a photo with her Southern Charm pals, Craig Conover and Shep Rose.

She captioned the share, “A good ole fashioned terd sandwich 😋 love my boys! 🩵”

It’s unclear if this photo was taken recently or when she filmed with Craig and Shep. Kathryn is notorious for sharing old photos to get everyone talking.

Nonetheless, she looked fantastic, and the guys in her company appeared happy.

Southern Charm viewers want Kathryn Dennis to return

The comment section lit up with followers begging for Kathryn Dennis to return.

Admittedly, Southern Charm isn’t the same without her. Madison LeCroy does well stirring the pot, but something about Kathryn oozes Southern Charm.

One follower said, “BRING KATHERINE BACK, THE SHOW IS TANKING”

Another agreed, writing, “We all want to see you back on the show!!”

And one more added, “🙏 Bravo Bring back the spice 🌶️ I love Southern Charm… it needs Katherine! Get rid of Leva! Get another restaurant owner lol.”

Kathryn Dennis is a Southern Charm favorite. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

While saying the show is tanking without Kathryn may be a bit of a stretch. Plenty of drama is still happening without her, but the chaos is more controlled and not all over the place.

Things between Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green are ruling the current show, and with the reunion coming up, it seems fair to assume the drama won’t stop.

If Bravo picks up Southern Charm for Season 10, they should consider adding Kathryn back into the mix, as long as it won’t interfere with her bettering her life.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.