Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis talks ‘difficult pain’ of not seeing kids as Thomas Ravenel is the primary parent

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis opened up about not seeing her children, Kensie and Saint.

The red-headed beauty shared a carousel of photos of herself with the kids.

Kathryn has been through a lot over the last 10 years as her life played out on the hit Bravo show.

Her exit from Southern Charm will be a hot topic, with a new season returning this week.

While the reality TV star has remained mostly silent about her loss of custody to Thomas Ravenel and not returning to the show that has been a massive part of her life, it seems she is beginning to share, even if it’s just a little at a time.

She is dealing with missing her kids now, and it’s causing her some serious pain.

Kathryn Dennis opens up about missing her kids

On Instagram, Kathryn Dennis shared some insight into what’s been happening in her life without seeing her kids.

The photos the Southern Charm star shared appeared to be a little bit older.

She captioned the post, “When I am with you I feel so alive again..even when you can’t see me or hear me I am always thinking of you..know that our love connects us by an invisible string, always. I know that we will make it through these tough times and they won’t last forever. 🙏♥️ sending strength to all of the coparents out there. No matter the situation being without your children is the most difficult pain you must carry each and every day you are without them. It’s so unnatural and such a drawn out devastation. We need each others love and support—here’s to hope for the future ♥️”

A lot has changed for Kathryn since her debut on Southern Charm. She met Thomas Ravenel while filming, and the two welcomed Kensie and Saint together. Their relationship was always hot and cold, and when they finally split for good, the custody battles began.

The most recent status is Kathryn has visitation with her children. She is allowed to see them on her weekends, for the whole day, but no sleepovers. The Southern Charm star has to be supervised at all times, and she has to pay the person who is supervising.

Thomas Ravenel accuses Kathryn Dennis of not seeing kids for several weeks

In a now-deleted tweet captured by Reality Blurb, Thomas Ravenel accused Kathryn Dennis of not seeing their children for several weeks.

When a follower asked the former Southern Charm star about how Kathryn was doing and whether she was seeing the kids.

His responses indicated he wished she would and revealed it had been 11 weeks.

Kathryn then shared the above post to Instagram, indicating there was more to the story.

Unfortunately, until Kathryn speaks out and reveals what she’s been dealing with, Thomas’ side of the story is all we have.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, September 14, at 9/8c on Bravo.