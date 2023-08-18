Southern Charm Season 9 drama likened to Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval

Southern Charm is coming in hot.

Filming for Season 9 of the show wrapped earlier this year, and in just a few weeks, everything will play out for viewers to see.

The trailer teased major drama, and now we’ve got a little insight into what causes chaos among the group of friends.

Craig Conover hasn’t been on the dating scene in a while, but his two buddies, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose, have been.

And the drama is centered around those two, it seems.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, what’s the Vanderpump Rules-like drama Southern Charm viewers can expect?

Craig Conover teases Scandoval situation on Southern Charm

During an appearance on the It’s Complicated podcast, Craig Conover revealed some viewers may think the show copied Scandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

It seems a similar situation happened, and while the two shows share some producers, there was no intention to steal the storyline or the situation. Craig insists it all happened before Scandoval was revealed in March. And it tracks because Southern Charm wrapped filming earlier this year.

He said, “I was like, everyone is going to think we copied Vanderpump, but we … didn’t.”

Craig also mentioned, “This year, you have that to look forward to with Southern Charm, we navigate some really weird water.”

Craig is alluding to whatever happened between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green. There is speculation the two slept together, and some of the trailer footage pointed that way.

It may be compared to Vanderpump Rules because Austen and Shep Rose are good friends, and Taylor was in a year-long relationship with the latter. It’s a very tricky situation, especially after Taylor and Shep end up back in bed together at one point.

Craig Conover has his own relationship issues

While much of Season 9 of Southern Charm will navigate Shep Rose and Austen Kroll being single, Craig Conover finds himself wondering whether things will Paige DeSorbo will progress.

The trailer revealed he was looking toward marriage, and she wasn’t interested in taking the plunge anytime soon. It caused an angry reaction where Craig wondered why they were dating if it wasn’t for marriage.

He seems to stay out of some of the more major drama, but don’t count him all the way out. Somehow, Craig always manages to put his foot in his mouth, and with the level of chaos for the upcoming season, we expect it to happen more than once.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, September 14, at 9/8c on Bravo.