When does Season 9 of Southern Charm premiere?

Get yourselves ready, Southern Charm fans!

After an explosive Season 8 reunion, the cast of the hit Bravo show is back for another season filled with drama, betrayal, and relationship trials.

Filming wrapped earlier this year, and so much happened after the Season 8 reunion when Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green went hard at each other following their unexpected split.

That will spill over into Season 9, but that’s not all.

A few new faces will join the cast, and some fan favorites will return.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers can expect to see Madison LeCroy, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Leva Bonaparte, Austen Kroll, and Taylor Ann Green. Olivia Flowers is also returning, along with Venita Aspen.

When will Season 9 of Southern Charm hit Bravo?

The good news for Southern Charm fans is that a premiere date has been set.

Make sure September 14 is marked in your calendars because the Southern Charm favorites are back, and the drama is top-notch this season.

Despite some casting changes, Kathryn Dennis‘ exit was the most shocking. Her departure may affect some of the dynamics, which appeared to have been altered in the trailer for the upcoming season.

In a little over a month, Southern Charm will be back on Bravo, and viewers will see how things play out among the men, who seem to have more drama than the ladies this time.

What can viewers expect from Season 9 of Southern Charm?

There is so much happening in the upcoming season of Southern Charm.

Taylor Ann Green seems to be the show’s focal point, with a supposed hookup with Austen Kroll and one night ending with her in Shep Rose’s bed. That’s right, things will get messy where Austen and Olivia are concerned, and we can’t wait to see how this plays out.

Madison LeCroy will be shown more this season, and things between her and Austen still aren’t great despite her being married to someone else. And speaking of that someone else, Brett Randle is expected to be seen this season. He opted not to participate in Season 8, so it will be interesting to see how much he does or does not show up.

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo appear on different pages regarding their relationship. He is inching toward marriage, and she has no interest in planning a wedding. During the trailer, he seemed frustrated with her, asking why they were dating if it wasn’t for marriage.

There is plenty to look forward to Charmers, so buckle up and prepare for the bumpy ride.

Southern Charm returns Thursday, September 14, on Bravo.