Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis channels inner Barbie ahead of movie premiere

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is getting into her inner Barbie spirit.

The redheaded beauty shared a photo of herself posing inside the pink “B” synonymous with the brand. She dressed in pink and wore heels while kicking up one leg.

It was the perfect promo for the announcement that Kathryn is hosting a Barbie viewing party in Charleston.

Kathryn is excited about the event because it will be the only place in Charleston to see the movie, except when it debuts in theaters over the weekend.

She captioned her post, “Come on Barbie, to my party! I grew up LOVING Barbies and played with them until an embarrassingly old age 🥹 & I am so excited to be hosting the *Very First* Charleston Barbie Party!!💖It’s going to be the only place to be other than in theaters this Saturday! And tickets 🎟️ are selling like crazy which makes me so excited!! Get yours at the link in my bio! can’t wait to see you all there 🥰💝.”

Is Kathryn Dennis trying to rebrand herself?

If anyone from the Southern Charm cast should be hosting a Barbie viewing party, it’s Kathryn Dennis.

She always wore over-the-top outfits and played the role of the setting she was in. Watching polo? She had the outfit. Going to a fancy event? She had a gorgeous gown.

Kathryn has always been trendy, but her work ethic could use some improvement. The redhead reportedly wasn’t asked back because of her behavior while filming Season 8 of Southern Charm.

Hosting this Barbie viewing party is a step in the right direction for Kathryn, especially after a tough year. Perhaps she is working on rebranding herself and getting everything back on track.

What’s next for Kathryn Dennis?

With Southern Charm airing without her, Kathryn Dennis has seemingly shifted her focus. She’s teased some modeling and shared a few images of her in that element.

Her main focus appears to be on her children, whom she lost custody of earlier this year. Kathryn gets visitation, but it has to be supervised, and no overnight visits.

She did share a Father’s Day tribute for Thomas Ravenel, the father of her two children. Kensie and Saint were born while Southern Charm was airing, so viewers have watched them grow up.

Hopefully, Kathryn comes out stronger than ever and gets her career back on track. Hosting the Barbie party is a great start!

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.