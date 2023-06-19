Kathryn Dennis honors Thomas Ravenel in Father’s Day tribute

Kathryn Dennis swallowed her pride and posted a tribute to her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, in honor of Father’s Day.

The former Southern Charm star shares two children with the former politician, and their relationship played out for viewers to see.

Things haven’t been easy for Kathryn over the last year, affecting her ability to care for her children. Thomas was granted custody earlier this year, with the fiery redhead given supervised weekend visitation without overnights.

Despite the tumultuous relationship between her and Thomas, Kathryn still recognizes his importance in Kensie and Saint’s lives.

A carousel of images accompanied her post featuring Thomas and their children.

No matter the circumstances, Kathryn feels “grateful.”

Kathryn Dennis pens tribute to ‘coparent’ Thomas Ravenel

Before Father’s Day was over, Kathryn Dennis took to Instagram to share a short post in honor of Thomas Ravenel.

She included several photos, and her words were short and sweet.

The former Southern Charm star wrote, “Happy Fathers Day everyone 💘 I am so grateful for my Father and for the Father of my children. I feel like it’s important to honor my coparent because I am grateful for the gift of our two precious humans above all else and no matter the noise ❤️”

The “noise” she refers to is likely the criticism she receives about her custody situation. Since news spread that Thomas was given permanent custody, nearly every post Kathryn makes has some comment about her kids and how she doesn’t have them.

Kathryn Dennis is not returning to Southern Charm

After eight seasons on Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis isn’t returning to the cast.

Season 9 has been filmed and is expected to debut sometime in late summer or the early fall, based on when the finale was filmed.

She is no longer the OG girl on the cast — Madison LeCroy takes that honor now.

It’s unclear why Kathryn isn’t returning, though speculation is she was fired after a tough Season 8. She was reportedly difficult to work with and wasn’t keeping up with her filming commitments. It was also around the time she split from Chleb Ravenell, which was volatile.

Kathryn is living with her dad right now, following some financial issues. She hasn’t talked about it publicly but shared photos of being back “home.”

What’s next for Kathryn remains unclear, but modeling is one of her top priorities as reality TV is no longer bringing a paycheck.

For now, though, she is focused on her children and spending the time she can with them.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.