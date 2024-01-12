Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers reveals Thomas Ravenel hook-up, Kathryn Dennis responds

Southern Charm’s Season 9 reunion did not disappoint.

There have long been rumblings that Olivia Flowers may have hooked up with Thomas Ravenel after Madison LeCroy blurted it out during the Season 8 reunion. At the time, Olivia denied it, and Taylor Ann Green came to her then-friend’s defense.

However, the truth was revealed during part one of the Season 9 Southern Charm reunion.

While Olivia and Taylor were arguing back and forth, Taylor attempted to hang the secret over Olivia’s head. “Forgive as you want to be forgiven” slipped out of Taylor’s mouth, leading to the truth bomb.

Olivia confirmed she had slept with Thomas once, something she had planned to take to her grave. However, after Taylor took up for Olivia during the Season 8 reunion, she told her friend the truth in complete transparency.

The Charmers reacted to the news, and many were shocked.

Kathryn Dennis confirms where she and Olivia Flowers stand

The timeline of when Olivia Flowers and Thomas Ravenel slept together was also discussed.

Taylor Ann Green attempted to compare the situations, but that was quickly shut down when Olivia insisted it happened before she and Kathryn Dennis grew close.

And despite not being a part of Southern Charm anymore, Kathryn revealed where she stands with Olivia following the bombshell revelation.

Kathryn wrote, “We have never been closer, you did nothing wrong and don’t need to worry about being judged by me ✨,” along with a carousel of photos of them together.

It didn’t have Taylor’s desired response, as Kathryn and Olivia are still friends.

More Southern Charm reunion drama

Aside from the Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers drama, Shep Rose made a big confession during the Southern Charm reunion.

The longtime Bravo star discussed his relationship with drinking after Andy Cohen brought up his behavior at BravoCon, which was just a few weeks before the reunion filmed.

The cast was emotional about Shep’s situation. Craig Conover and Austen Kroll stood firm in deciding not to address it when they were invited to discuss it with Shep and others away from the cameras.

Andy revealed that Austen helped Shep a lot during BravoCon, attempting to keep him from embarrassing himself. However, that may have already happened as The Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield wasn’t interested after spending time with him.

Part one of the Southern Charm reunion did not disappoint, and part two teased even more drama.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.