Some Big Brother fans want Kirsten evicted for use of the N-word

The Big Brother code of conduct has become an important topic this week.
Big Brother fans watching the live feeds saw Luke Valentine use the N-word on camera.
Two houseguests in the room with him (Hisam Goueli and Cory Wurtenberger) immediately knew Luke had messed up.
And in the morning, Luke was expelled from the Big Brother house.
The action by producers was quick and distinct, making this the first time someone has been removed from the show for using a racial slur.
But some Big Brother fans called it a double standard after another houseguest was also seen saying the N-word.
Kirsten Elwin says the N-word on Big Brother live feeds
Jared Fields and Kirsten Elwin were chatting in the bathroom this past weekend.
Midway through their discussion, Kirsten said the N-word, and the mics picked it up on the live feeds.
Kirsten tried to quickly edit what she had said with the help of Jared, but many fans saw it take place.
Below are video clips from when Luke said the N-word early Wednesday (August 9) and when Kirsten said it on Sunday (August 6).
Some Big Brother fans are asking for Kirsten’s expulsion
Some Big Brother fans have posted on social media that they feel a double standard is being used. The feeling is that because Luke was punished, Kirsten should also be punished for saying the same word.
“Regarding the Luke situation, Kirsten unfortunately should also be expelled, and it’s unfair to not hold her accountable,” wrote one Twitter user.
Another Twitter user tagged CBS and the Big Brother executive producer while asking for Kirsten to be removed.
Below is a comment chain from several additional Big Brother viewers claiming a double standard.
Many Big Brother fans are also supportive of Kirsten
It should be noted that many Big Brother fans are also showing their support for Kirsten. And they are upset at Reilly Smedley for targeting her in Week 1.
Some Kirsten fans hope she will win the Head of Household in Week 2 and take power in the house.
As for her use of the N-word, Kirsten’s supporters also have thoughts on that.
Important episodes coming on Big Brother 25
A new episode of Big Brother 25 is on Thursday night. It will address Luke’s expulsion from the show. It will also answer additional questions about what the show will do next.
Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.