Sister Wives star Kody Brown owes back taxes on his and wife Robyn’s Flagstaff home

Kody and Robyn Brown of Sister Wives owe back taxes on their Flagstaff home Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, owe over $1,000 in property taxes on their Flagstaff home.

It was reported that including interest, Kody’s total tax bill owed is $1,058.31 on the Arizona home he purchased with Robyn.

Kody is behind on two tax bills for the expansive five-bedroom four-bath home he shares with Robyn and their kids, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

The couple purchased the home in 2019 and paid $890,000 for the 4,395 square foot home that sits on two acres.

Robyn and Kody’s home purchase disrupted their marriage

Kody and Robyn found themselves in a similar situation to second wife Janelle a couple of years ago. Like Janelle’s current home that she rents in Flagstaff, Robyn and Kody’s rental home got listed for sale.

Robyn didn’t want to purchase a house, for fear of delaying the family’s plans to build homes on their property at Coyote Pass.

Finding a home large enough to house their family that was for rent proved nearly impossible, and Kody got his way when Robyn finally agreed to buy their home.

The family has yet to build on Coyote Pass

When Kody packed up his four wives and their kids and moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, the family moved with the intention of building homes on four separate lots at Coyote Pass.

Upon moving to Flagstaff, Meri found a spacious rental, Janelle rented a modest home for herself and three of her kids, Christine purchase a house, and Robyn eventually bought hers, too.

Kody’s dream home meant his family would live under one roof Pic credit: TLC

This season, Kody admitted to his wives that they didn’t have the financial means to build on Coyote Pass just yet. Although the last of their four homes in Vegas finally sold, Kody had to break the news to his wives.

Since their move in 2018, each of Kody’s four wives has lived separately in their own homes with their own respective children, pulling the family further apart.

The family seemed to have the perfect setup in Vegas, with four custom homes built on a private cul-de-sac. But when Kody gets a big idea, there’s usually no stopping him, and the family picked up and moved to Arizona from Nevada.

Kody and his wives continue to live as four separate families

Before building in Vegas, the Browns lived in Utah, where the family lived under one roof, as seen in earlier seasons of Sister Wives.

Kody’s dream to move his family into one home again has been repeatedly shot down, especially by his third wife, Christine. She not only refused to live amongst her sister wives, but also expressed interest in moving back to Utah.

For now, the family is settled in Flagstaff, living as four separate families, not at all like the cohesive household viewers first met.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.