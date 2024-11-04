Sister Wives: Robyn fires back at claims she’s ‘doing evil spells on’ Kody

Robyn Brown made it clear she isn’t into witchcraft.

The Sister Wives star is speaking out against claims that she has Kody Brown “wrapped around her little finger.”

During Sunday night’s episode — A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing — exes Janelle and Kody met for lunch to discuss Coyote Pass.

Janelle didn’t mince words, telling Kody that she felt his life was centered around Robyn’s house during their marriage.

Rather than acknowledge how Janelle felt, Kody defended spending more time with Robyn (acknowledging the accusations) by telling Janelle that he did so because Robyn’s house became a place where “things were safe.”

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Janelle elaborated on her complaint, telling Kody that even before he began spending more time at Robyn’s home, she felt less “important” than Robyn.

During a solo confessional, Robyn addressed Kody’s choices often reflecting on her.

Robyn says she gets ‘blamed’ for Kody’s choices

“I feel like any time Kody makes a choice, and they don’t like it, I get blamed,” Robyn Brown revealed.

Robyn continued, “There’s this new concept that I have Kody just wrapped around my little finger, and I’m doing evil spells on him, and I’m… oh, ridiculous.”

As Robyn sees it, Kody thinks and acts entirely for himself.

“If you know Kody Brown, you know he’s not to be controlled,” Robyn confessed.

At their lunch meeting, Janelle mentioned that Kody also spends most of his free time with the two youngest children he shares with Robyn; Solomon and Ariella.

When Kody asked Janelle whether the generation gap between her and Robyn was too much, Janelle admitted, “I don’t find I have much in common with her.”

Robyn denies ‘tattling’ on Janelle to Kody

Janelle put it all on the table during her and Kody’s lunch, calling out Robyn for “tattling” on her years prior.

Janelle explained that before Robyn and Kody purchased their Flagstaff home, Janelle asked Robyn in private not to buy something that would “chew through” the family’s resources.

Janelle said that Robyn was amiable about the topic, but went and told Kody about their conversation behind her back.

When Kody brought it up to Janelle, she knew that Robyn “told on her” because there was no other way Kody could have known about it.

Kody’s reaction was to lash out at Janelle, accusing her of being mean to Robyn. But according to Robyn, she never “tattled” on Janelle.

Robyn’s version of the story is that she told Kody that she and Janelle agreed to purchase the house; turning it into “some big, huge thing.”

Janelle threatens to ‘lawyer up’ after her intense conversation with Kody

Back at Janelle and Kody’s lunch, Janelle became frustrated when Kody didn’t allow her to speak freely.

The former couple didn’t see eye-to-eye throughout their conversation, making their goodbye hug seem forced and awkward.

Kody told Janelle to tell their daughter (Savanah) that he loved her as the two parted ways.

And in a very telling confessional at the end of the episode, Janelle confessed, “Okay, maybe it’s time for me to lawyer up.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.