Sister Wives: Kody wonders if Meri had a ‘guy on the side waiting’

Kody Brown thinks Meri Brown may have rushed their divorce because she had a side piece.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, The Truth Will Set You Free, Meri and her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, took a road trip to Las Vegas to visit their friend, Brandy.

During their trip, the ladies discussed Meri’s recent split from Kody.

After 32 years, Meri finally pulled the plug on her and Kody’s polygamous marriage.

Their former church leaders granted them an official “release,” meaning their spiritual marriage was no longer recognized.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meri shared with Brandy that within one week of receiving her release, Kody reached out to her.

“He goes, ‘Why did you do it so fast?'” Meri recalled.

“Yeah, he’s like, ‘I don’t understand why you did it so fast,” Meri continued. “‘Do you have a guy on the side waiting?'”

Meri’s response to Kody was, “Really? You think that that was really fast? And no, how insulting.”

Kody questioned Meri for getting their marriage released so quickly

Meri had to remind Kody that he wanted nothing to do with her romantically, so a divorce was their only option.

During a confessional, Meri recalled the incident and questioned Kody’s move to try and keep her around.

“Why should I stick around for another 10 years, dumb a**?” she wondered.

Meri and Kody announced their breakup last year

For years, Sister Wives viewers knew Kody strung Meri along, but it took her much longer to realize it and take action.

Meri stood her ground, reiterating that she was honoring her commitment to Kody despite him shunning her.

But in 2022, Meri realized enough was enough and decided she was leaving. She and Kody formally terminated their marriage in January 2023.

Meri shares her post-breakup text with Kody

As Meri shared with Brandy during their visit, she texted Kody after being granted the marriage release to let him know they were officially over.

In the text message, Meri told her ex-husband she was brokenhearted because their relationship had ended.

Meri also thanked Kody for “many years of joy,” adding, “I release you from any responsibility or worry about me.”

“I will always love and respect you,” Meri wrote.

Robyn struggled more than Kody with Meri’s decision to leave

At first, Kody seemed okay with Meri’s decision to leave.

But when Kody helped move Meri out of Flagstaff and back to Parowan, his emotions overtook him, and he sobbed as they said their goodbyes.

Kody’s wife, Robyn, didn’t take the news as well.

Robyn bawled when Meri told her she was leaving their plural marriage. It was the third dagger to her heart after watching Christine and Janelle leave Kody.

Robyn’s dream of growing old with her sister wives was crushed, and she soon had to come to terms with the fact she and Kody were newly minted monogamists.

Last year, in an episode of Sister Wives, Robyn confessed, “I love Kody, but I never wanted to live monogamy, and it feels like more and more that’s where it’s kind of headed.”

While Robyn continues to mourn her loss, Kody has come to terms with having Robyn all to himself.

Kody Brown appears happier with one wife than he ever was with four.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.