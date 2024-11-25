Sister Wives: Kody and Meri share one last ‘sexual’ encounter: ‘It was so funny and yet so wrong’

Kody and Meri Brown shared an awkward moment neither of them saw coming.

During Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, The Eleventh Hour, Meri moved out of her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and into her B&B in Parowan, Utah.

As part of her “severance package,” Meri employed Kody to help move her things, and her brother-in-law, Nathan, tagged along to help out.

Ironically, the day fell on Kody and Meri’s would-be 33rd wedding anniversary.

Kody was skeptical that perhaps Meri planned it on purpose, but she claimed it was a complete coincidence.

Once they got to work loading the moving truck, things got unexpectedly “spicy.”

Meri’s brother-in-law literally puts her and Kody in a compromising position

As Nathan helped Meri load her exercise bike into the moving truck, he gave it a little shove as she conveniently backed right into Kody.

Meri faced away from Kody as they came into close contact, prompting the trio to laugh as she inadvertently ended up with her behind, right in Kody’s space.

Kody and Meri felt Nathan had intentionally pushed the bike to put the exes in a compromising position.

Kody laughed as he pointed his finger at Nathan, warned him to stop, and jokingly threatened to punch him in the mouth.

“Is this awkward? I’m so sorry,” Nathan joked.

During a confessional, Kody explained what happened and how he felt being in such close contact with his ex-wife.

“Meri’s bent over in front of me, right against me,” he explained.

During her solo interview, Meri recounted the event, saying it was closer than she’d been to Kody in years.

Kody says being pinned up against Meri was ‘funny’ but ‘not OK’

Kody told TLC’s producers that the moment was “funny, but it’s not funny.”

“I mean, Meri and I have not been in this situation for eight or nine years,” Kody added.

Meri admitted that she felt “awkward and uncomfortable” being in the position, but she also thought it was a funny instance, although not necessarily in any other situation.

“Yes, I agree it was hilariously funny,” Kody confessed. “But on a matter of principle, it’s not OK.”

As Kody explained, he considers sex sacred, something that he currently only shares with his sole wife, Robyn. Therefore, Kody felt it wasn’t right to joke about it.

“It just, like… it was so funny and yet so wrong,” Kody declared.

Kody and Meri’s scene was something Sister Wives viewers haven’t seen in a while

The scene was a rare glimpse of Kody and Meri getting along in a lighthearted scenario.

It also seems to prove that Kody and Meri are better off apart than they were together as husband and wife.

And although they shared some chemistry on Sunday night, it was short-lived.

Kody sobbed as he bid farewell to Meri, but she questioned his authenticity

Kody was overcome with emotion as he said his goodbyes to Meri at her B&B in Utah.

But Meri remained cool as a cucumber and didn’t shed a tear as her ex-husband stood in front of her, sobbing.

Kody called their goodbye the “end of an era” and said he was mourning a loss.

But Meri questioned Kody’s crying spell, asking why he was so emotional when he’d made it clear for years that he didn’t want her in his life.

“So why this emotion?” Meri pondered.

At the same time, Meri admitted Kody’s behavior dumbfounded her.

“I am floored by [this],” Meri admitted. “I don’t know what to do with this.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.