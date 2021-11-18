Sister Wives: Kody Brown seemingly uses Cameo to shade ex Christine Brown, tells fan to ‘dump plural marriage’

Kody Brown is giving his fans relationship advice on Cameo and shading his ex Christine Brown. Pic credit: TLC

It looks as though Sister Wives star Kody Brown is throwing shade at his ex-wife, Christine Brown, and is using an app to do it.

Kody has been taking to Cameo a lot in the wake of his split from Christine Brown.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kody upped his fee to $99 for fans to order a personalized video from him.

Several of Kody’s Cameo videos have made their way to social media, giving Sister Wives fans a glimpse at his life without Christine.

Did Sister Wives star Kody Brown use Cameo to shade ex Christine Brown?

In his latest Cameo video, as reported by In Touch, Kody seemed to diss Christine while offering his fan some relationship advice.

“Best friends are great … Don’t marry your best friend,” Kody said in the clip. “None of my business, I realize.”

“I do recommend you find a soulmate,” Kody added. “I do recommend that you find real passion. Somebody who wants to make you dance the dervish, that makes you feel vibrantly alive. That type of thing.”

Kody continued, “Best friends are great, but I wouldn’t marry my best friend. Even though, in my marriage, I can be married to my best friend and have a lot of passion in that marriage.”

Kody shared with his fan that although he has lived plural marriage, it doesn’t mean everyone should.

Kody Brown denounces plural marriage in Cameo to fan

“Dump the plural marriage. That’s what I think,” Kody told his fan.

“Because I know about plural marriage, my business is also to warn you not to get involved with that. I think it would be a challenge beyond understanding,” Kody advised.

Kody went on about marriage and had plenty to say about it.

“Marriage, in monogamy, I think, is very complicated,” Kody explained. “Make sure you find your soulmate, somebody that you can trust. But plural marriage would become extremely, way more complicated. “

Kody, who referred to his ex-wife Christine as a “pain to be with,” then admitted that his family has struggled with polygamy, and they haven’t tried to sugar coat it, as Sister Wives fans saw last season.

“You know, it works for some people; it has been a struggle for our family, as we have shown.”

Kody and his wives will be returning for Season 16 of Sister Wives this weekend, and the latest preview showed us Sister Wives fans that we’ll get a glimpse inside what catapulted Christine to split from Kody.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.