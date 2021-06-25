Sister Wives fans think Meri Brown cries ‘all the time’ on the show and say it’s ‘very manipulative’

Sister Wives fans want to know why Meri Brown cries “all the time” on the show. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown has come under fire by fans of Sister Wives because they think she cries “all the time” and say it’s “very manipulative” of her.

Longtime fans of the show know that Meri has done her fair share of crying on Sister Wives.

Some may argue that the show is edited to make it appear as though Meri cries more on the show than she actually does in real life.

There have been numerous instances Meri has shed tears, including the catfishing scandal (that a lot of fans would like to forget happened), her daughter Mariah coming out as gay to the family, and her estranged relationship with her husband, Kody Brown.

A fan called Meri’s frequent crying ‘very manipulative’

Fans of the show discussed why they think Meri cries as much as she does in a thread on Reddit.

One fan of Sister Wives created a Reddit thread titled, “Meri crying all the time” and wrote, “We are binge watching this show and are on season 9 or so. Is it just my imagination, or does Meri cry all the time?”

“Every time she wants something but doesn’t get it, it’s time for some tears. It seems very manipulative,” the post continued.

Sister Wives fans explained why they think Meri cries as much as she does

One Reddit user commented that all of Kody Brown’s four wives, including Janelle, Christine and Robyn, are “trapped” by their religion and lack skills, and thought that all four of them cried a lot.

“They also have very few skills and are wrapped up in a silly religion. I would cry all the time if I were that trapped,” said another Sister Wives fan.

Another Reddit user felt that Meri cried less as time went on and commented, “Meri’s crying becomes less as the seasons move along.”

“Bottom rungs tend to cry a lot,” commented another user, insinuating that Meri wasn’t as important as the other wives.

Meri had plenty of reasons to cry this season

This season on the show, Meri certainly had plenty to cry about, especially coping with Kody not wanting a romantic relationship with her.

Meri also is the only one of Kody’s four wives who lives alone, as her daughter Mariah lives in Utah with her fiancée, Audrey, and Kody doesn’t spend time at her house.

A lot of Meri’s crying could be part of the storyline for the show, but whether it’s authentic or edited, she’s cried enough throughout the years that viewers have taken notice.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.