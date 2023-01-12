Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter shares before and after photos following recent nose job

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter shows photos following a nose job. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter has grown up on screen over the past several seasons.

She’s often been at the center of rumors regarding cosmetic procedures due to drastic changes in her appearance.

While critics have often come for her and accused her of getting work done, she’s often refuted the claims and shot back at haters, reminding them how some really good makeup can go a long way in changing the shape of someone’s face.

Not only has she been accused of having a nose job in the past, but fans have also criticized her teeth and wondered whether she had porcelain veneers put in.

Despite all of the gossip surrounding her appearance, Juliette remains confident and isn’t afraid to open up to her fans.

Recently, Juliette came clean about a nose job she had done, and she even shared before and after photos.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter shares pics after recent nose job

While she may have denied getting work done in the past, Juliette is being open and honest with her fans about her recent procedure.

She pointed out that her “nose does this thing where it gets really pointy” when she smiles and used a photo shared to her Instagram Stories as an example.

While she admitted she was “probably the only one who noticed,” that didn’t stop her from correcting what she felt was a flaw.

She shared that she had a “non surgical nose job.”

Anticipating the reaction this would bring from some followers, she pleaded, “DO NOT COME FOR ME on the ‘she gets too much work’ find something else I’m bored of it.”

Juliette’s next post included a before and after shot following the procedure; a noticeable difference could be seen in the shape of her nose.

Juliette wrote that she had the “nose of a goddess” thanks to the work she had done and seemed thrilled with her “new nose.”

Are Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter and Amanda Miller friends again?

While Juliette’s recent post included a photo of her posed alongside her friend and co-star Amanda Miller, the two have been caught up in some drama in recent episodes of Siesta Key.

Even though she has moved on with her boyfriend, Clark Drum, Juliette felt betrayed after learning that Amanda had spent the night at her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan’s house.

Despite not seeing eye to eye on the situation, it looks like they’ve been able to move past it as they attended events together in Las Vegas recently.

Fans must stay tuned to new episodes to see what other drama comes up with the cast.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.