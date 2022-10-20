Siesta Key critics suspect Juliette Porter had a nose job

Critics think Siesta Key star Juliette Porter had a nose job. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Juliette Porter is undoubtedly used to being in the spotlight, especially thanks to her leading role in Siesta Key.

While she shares many things during filming, she also opens up to her followers on social media about all aspects of her life.

Because of her vulnerability, she’s been the subject of criticism from various haters on the internet.

At one point, the harassment she received was so bad that she called out the behavior directly in her Instagram Stories in hopes of stopping it.

While she does receive some nasty messages, several of her followers are supportive and offer her praise.

Her most recent post, however, seemed to bring out the worst in people. Juliette came under attack yet again, and this time, people accused her of having cosmetic work done.

Siesta Key haters accuse Juliette Porter of having a nose job

Juliette often uses her platform for advertising the new pieces in her swim collection, JMP The Label.

In her recent post, she was seen wearing a green strapless bikini from the line and a white button-down coverup over it.

She captioned the photo, “cozy in [JMP The Label].”

While many people noted how stunning she was, critics took the opportunity to point out how she looked unrecognizable.

One person commented and said, “I was scrolling through the comments to see if anyone noticed all the work she had done. I didn’t even recognize her.”

Another noted that they “love her” but added, “Her nose looks different. Wasn’t even sure it was her at first.”

A separate commenter shared similar sentiments: “I didn’t even recognize that it was her.”

A critic emphasized, “Damn, you had some major work done.”

Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Juliette Porter responds to nose job speculation

Juliette took the criticism in stride as her followers continued to speculate that she had some work done.

She shared a comment she made on her post to her Instagram Stories.

In her comment, she praised her makeup artist and joked, “When the makeup is so good people think I got a nose job [laughing emojis].”

Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Juliette has since turned off comments on the post to avoid all of the negativity further.

Juliette continues to stay positive amid the hate she receives. Fans will have a chance to see what she was up to in Miami this summer when the new season premieres next week.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves premieres Thursday, October 27 at 8/7c on MTV.