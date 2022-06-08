Siesta Key: Juliette Porter shares hate messages from trolls

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter has been receiving hateful messages from critics. Pic credit: MTV

The latest season of Siesta Key recently wrapped, and filming for the new season is already underway.

Cast members, with the exception of Garrett Miller and Camilla Cattaneo, recently made the move to Miami, Florida, where the next season will take place.

Juliette Porter has been sharing photos on her social media pages as she gets comfortable in her new city and surroundings.

While she seems happy to be in a new environment, that hasn’t stopped the haters from coming after her.

Juliette recently shared some hateful messages she’s been receiving from critics who have a lot of negative things to say about her appearance.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter shares hate messages from critics

Juliette reached out to her followers to let them know about some “horrible” posts she has been getting tagged in.

She shared that she tried to block the users, but they keep creating new accounts.

She said, “I’m DYING to know who’s behind it and who hates me this much lol.”

She added, “I didn’t want to have to post this but it’s getting the point where I can’t even look at my mentions anymore.”

Juliette explained that she usually ignores anything nasty that is sent her way, but it’s been so incessant that she can’t even see the nice posts people are tagging her in.

Juliette then shared some of the hate she’s received.

The first message referred to her as a “fat a**” that “continues to put on weight.”

They also called her “nasty” and “ugly.”

Another post said she looked like “Mrs. Puff from SpongeBob.”

A third image showed Juliette’s rear end in a bathing suit.

The text on the image read, “Sweet cottage cheese a** [laughing emojis] you’re so f*****g gross.”

The last image showed Juliette in a bikini next to one of her friends and referred to her as “fat.”

Juliette followed up and told fans that she was “not looking for sympathy but advice.”

She shared that she wanted to be able to see the stories she’s mentioned in without having to be inundated with the troll’s posts.

She asked for help and told Instagram to “step it up.”

The new season of Siesta Key will begin filming soon

As Juliette continues to deal with the criticism from internet trolls, she is gearing up to start filming the new season.

Fans are looking forward to the idea of seeing more of Juliette with her boyfriend Clark Drum, who viewers were briefly introduced to at Madisson Hausburg’s wedding last season.

Now that Sam Logan and Juliette are living in the same city again, it will be interesting to see if the drama between them continues to explode.

Fans should stay tuned as more information becomes available about the next season.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus.