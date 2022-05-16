Siesta Key: Sam Logan talks funding Juliette Porter’s swimsuit line

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan talks funding of Juliette Porter’s brand. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter has made a name for herself when it comes to being an entrepreneur.

She started her own swimwear line, JMP The Label, and it was so successful that she’s even branched out into an activewear line, which she recently debuted.

Juliette started her business amid her romance with Sam Logan, who would be more than capable of funding her business ventures.

When Juliette first launched her products, fans often wondered whether Sam had any involvement in helping her get off her feet.

If he had, it would have come as no surprise to viewers seeing as he gifted Juliette a Range Rover and clearly had the money to support her.

It seems fans can stop speculating now, as Sam recently spoke out about funding Juliette’s swimwear line.

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan talks funding Juliette Porter’s swimsuit line

Sam Logan has been vocal on social media lately regarding things between him and Juliette.

Their breakup has been airing out so far on the new season of Siesta Key, and he’s had a lot to say about things that happened between them both on and off camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An MTV reality TV gossip page shared a fan comment on Instagram where they mentioned that Sam leased the car he bought Juliette and that she pays for it herself now. They also said that “he wasn’t financing her brand.”

Sam chimed in to clarify his role and said, “I paid 2 years upfront and offered to pay it off when this all went down and she said no. Def not financing her swimsuit line and never claimed to.”

He followed up to let the person know that although he didn’t finance her brand, he did offer to.

He said, “But she wanted partners and it was a good move on her end.”

It seems that Juliette’s newfound independence this season started long before her and Sam were on the rocks as she didn’t seem to want his help in getting her business up and running.

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan and Juliette Porter continue to be at odds

Despite breaking up last summer, as the new episodes of Siesta Key have documented their breakup and the reasons behind it, Sam and Juliette have continued to be at odds with one another.

At one point, Juliette accused Sam of playing the victim too hard as she watched things he said about their breakup.

Juliette wasn’t the only one to have some choice words as Sam came right out and labeled her as a liar. He’s even threatened on more than one occasion to have text messages to back up his claims about Juliette.

Sam has yet to come forward and share any of their conversations.

Now that Juliette’s new boyfriend Clark Drum has been seen on the show, it will be interesting to see how hostile things will get between her and Sam.

Fans should tune in to new episodes to see what happens next as the drama continues.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.