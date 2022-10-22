Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter opens up about Clark Drum and compares him to her exes

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter opens up about her relationship with Clark Drum. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter is going strong with her boyfriend, Clark Drum.

The two started seeing each other soon after her split from Sam Logan.

It took a while before fans got a chance to meet Clark, as much of the last season focused on Juliette and Sam’s breakup.

Viewers were introduced to Clark for the first time last season as he accompanied Juliette to Madisson Hausburg’s wedding.

Several fans gawked over him and were happy to see Juliette so smitten.

Now, before the new season premiere, Juliette is opening up about her relationship and even comparing him to her exes.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter compares Clark Drum to her exes

Juliette has seemed happier than ever with Clark, as she often appears smiling beside him in her social media posts.

During an interview with Us Weekly, she opened up and talked about how happy she was in her new relationship.

She shared, “I love Clark so much. He makes me feel really stable, comfortable [and] happy,”

She discussed how “healthy” their relationship was and how “different” he is from the men she’s dated in the past.

Juliette continued, “I’m trying to learn from those mistakes and bring that into my next relationship.”

She then compared him to her past relationships and said that he wasn’t a “narcissist” and added, “he might be the first guy that isn’t a narcissist that I’ve dated.”

Juliette explained how Clark isn’t a fan of the limelight and prefers to stay away from filming the show. This was something the couple had to navigate going into the new season.

Amanda Miller and Chloe Long think Clark is ‘sketchy’

While Clark wants to maintain his privacy, some of Juliette’s costars don’t understand his desire to stay away from the cameras.

In a sneak peek of the new season, Juliette’s costars Amanda Miller and Chloe Long were seen talking about Clark and how he doesn’t want to film the show.

Amanda came out right and thought he was “sketchy” because of it, and Chloe suspected that he might be afraid that Juliette would find out something about him that he didn’t want her to know.

Whether Clark has ulterior motives for not wanting to film remains to be seen. Viewers will have to tune in when the new season premieres next week.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves premieres Thursday, October 27 at 8/7c on MTV.