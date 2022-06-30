Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter flaunts curves in thong bikinis, fans think she is unrecognizable

Juliette Porter shows off new thong bikinis. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter has had a lot of success with her swimwear line JMP The Label.

Not only has she developed a variety of different swimsuits, but she has even branched out into activewear.

Oftentimes, she shares footage on her social media of different women modeling her line, and sometimes, even she models the pieces herself.

Juliette shared a recent post of herself showing off the newest bikinis in the line and Siesta Key fans were stunned.

While some were in awe of Juliette’s beauty, others felt that she was unrecognizable.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter flaunts curves in thong bikinis

Juliette was strutting her stuff in a video showing off her new swimwear collection of summer bikinis.

To start, she showed off a bright blue bikini that accentuated her figure and showed off her curves and tight stomach. She spun around to give a view of the thong bottom and flashed her backside with a smirk on her face.

The next swimsuit was also a thong style and had different flower patterns running through it.

The third and final bikini showed off her cleavage in a neon pink color as a strappy design fell across her chest.

Her newly brunette hair was worn straight with a middle part and she had a simple gold chain around her neck.

She captioned the post, “bright colors alllll summer bluebell/secret garden/zinnia collections.”

Siesta Key fans think Juliette Porter is unrecognizable

Siesta Key fans were quick to react to her show off and many were stunned by her appearance.

Several people noted how “beautiful” and “pretty” she looked, including her boyfriend, Clark Drum, who commented with fire emojis.

While many people were in awe of how great Juliette looked, others felt she was unrecognizable.

One person chimed in and thought she “looks familiar” and thought it might be Juliette’s sister. She then realized that it was actually Juliette in the post.

Another fan questioned, “What happened to her?” as they thought her face looked “completely different.”

Others added to the conversation and wondered the same as they tried to figure out if she had possibly had a nose job or her teeth done.

A separate commenter noted that it was possibly a filter that was making Juliette’s appearance change.

Juliette didn’t seem to let the critics get to her, though, as she held off from replying to the posts.

She’s currently in the midst of filming the new season of Siesta Key in Miami. It’s unclear at this time when the show will return.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.