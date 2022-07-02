Siesta Key: Juliette Porter attends Sam Logan’s birthday party

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter attends Sam Logan’s recent birthday bash. Pic credit: MTV

The new season of Siesta Key started filming in Miami recently as most of the cast moved to the new city for a change of scenery.

Since being there, it’s been interesting to see the dynamics play out amongst everyone, especially following a tumultuous breakup between Sam Logan and Juliette Porter.

Juliette had moved on with her new boyfriend, Clark Drum, and despite seeming happier than ever, she and Sam still seemed to be at odds with one another.

Following new episodes last season, the two threw digs at each other back and forth.

Recently, however, they’ve both been spotted in the same places, seeming to be cordial with each other.

Most recently, Juliette was even present at Sam’s birthday bash, which took place at the home he shares with Jordana Barnes.

To celebrate his 31st birthday, Sam threw himself a big party at his home in Miami. His party seemed jungle-themed, and many cast members were present for the occasion.

It seemed like the cast was filming the event as part of the new season, as photos looked to have cameras rolling in the background.

He also had a video photo booth at the bash to document partygoers having a good time — Juliette included.

Juliette was smiling as she danced alongside her best friend, Lexie Salameh.

Lexie wore a slim-fitted white dress, and Juliette wore an orange crop top with a tight pencil skirt with a slit up the side.

Both wore their long hair down and had huge smiles as they posed for the shot.

Pic credit: @lexiesalameh/Instagram

While it might have been surprising to see Juliette being invited to Sam’s birthday party, it’s not the first time they have been hanging out recently.

Sam Logan spotted hanging out with Clark Drum and Juliette Porter

Before Sam’s party, he was spotted hanging out with Juliette’s boyfriend, Clark.

All three of them were present at a birthday party for Lexie.

Lexie’s boyfriend and Sam’s good friend Mike Vazquez shared a photo of Sam and Clark talking, and they appeared civil with each other. Mike wrote a caption that joked that Clark was trying to steal his best friend.

Pic credit: @mikeavaz/Instagram

As if that wasn’t strange enough, Sam, Clark, and Juliette were seen at the same dinner together shortly after.

Pic credit: @mikeavaz/Instagram

The dinner was another celebration for Lexie, and it looked like everyone was happy and getting along again, including Jordana Barnes, who sat next to Sam.

Based on their recent hangouts, it seems like Juliette and Sam may have finally ended their back-and-forth drama and decided to take the high road.

Fans will have to stay tuned for when the new season of Siesta Key airs to find out what’s really going on with them.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.