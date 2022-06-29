Siesta Key: Sam, Juliette, and Clark spotted at dinner together

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter, Sam Logan, and Clark Drum all went to dinner together. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key recently started filming the new season in a new location.

Production has moved from Siesta Key to Miami and the cast has been getting comfortable in their new city.

The cast has been so comfortable, in fact, that some unlikely people have been hanging out together.

Recently, Sam Logan was spotted hanging out with Juliette Porter’s new boyfriend, Clark Drum, leaving people to wonder where they all currently stand with each other.

Now, it looks like they’re doubling down as Juliette, Clark, and Sam were hanging out at dinner together.

Siesta Key’s Sam, Juliette, and Clark have dinner together

Over the weekend, the cast was together at a party to celebrate Juliette’s best friend, Lexie Salameh’s birthday.

Lexie’s boyfriend, Mike Vazquez, shared a video of Clark and Sam talking during the bash and joked that Clark was trying to steal his best friend.

The group got together to celebrate Lexie again at a group dinner and it seemed like everyone put the drama aside for a night of fun.

Mike shared a video to his Instagram stories, and at the table, Juliette, Clark, and Sam were all present.

Pic credit: @mikeavaz/Instagram

Not only were the three of them there, but Jordana Barnes was also in attendance at the gathering and sat next to Sam.

The four of them weren’t sitting close together, but the fact that they were at the same birthday dinner begs the question of whether or not they are all cordial with each other now or if they just decided to shut the drama down for the night to celebrate Lexie.

Is Juliette Porter on the outs with her castmates?

The recent birthday dinner comes following rumors that things aren’t great between Juliette and some of her castmates.

Rumors circulated after Juliette briefly appeared to stop following her friends Amanda Miller and Chloe Long on social media.

None of the girls has confirmed that they aren’t getting along right now, but Chloe and her husband, Chris Long, did decide to leave Miami.

It’s unclear why they chose to move back to Siesta Key, but a cryptic post made by Sam seemed to allude to some drama going down.

He shared a message that read, “When life gives you lemons you say f the lemons and bail.”

Pic credit: @sam_jlo/Instagram

The timing of his post matched up with Chloe’s departure, so it’s quite possible he was throwing a dig her way.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what’s been going down amongst the cast of Siesta Key as they continue to film the new season in Miami.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus.