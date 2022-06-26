Siesta Key: Chloe Long flees Miami, Sam Logan seemingly throws shade her way

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan seemingly shades Chloe Long as she moves out of Miami. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Siesta Key recently moved to Miami to start filming the new season.

The only cast members who were not making the move were Garrett Miller and his fiancee Kenna Quesenberry, who announced they would no longer be a part of the cast.

They weren’t alone, however, as Camilla Cattaneo also announced her departure from the series.

While viewers were sad to see them go, they looked forward to a new environment and setting for the cast but it seems like something may have gone wrong in their new city.

Just a few weeks into filming the new season, Chloe Long and her husband Chris are heading back to Siesta Key — but why?

Siesta Key’s Chloe Long returns home from Miami

Some things have happened recently to make it seem as though drama has been brewing in Miami.

Observant fans noted that Juliette Porter was no longer following Chloe or Amanda Miller on social media. Soon after that observation was made, Chloe’s husband Chris Long shared that they were returning to Siesta Key.

An MTV gossip page shared a photo he posted to his Instagram stories.

The picture was of him with the couple’s cat with the caption, “The fam is returning to Siesta Key.”

Right now it’s unclear why they are heading back so soon as neither of them has shared much information.

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan seemingly shades Chloe Long with cryptic post

Following Chris’s post, Sam Logan shared a post of his own that was rather cryptic.

He posted a photo from the backyard of his Miami home.

He captioned the photo and wrote, “When life gives you lemons you say f the lemons and bail.”

Sam also added bold large text to make it clear that he was posting from Miami.

Pic credit: @sam_jlo/Instagram

While his post left followers puzzled, it seemed like it could have been a dig at Chloe and it wouldn’t be the first time.

Both he and Chloe have exchanged passive-aggressive posts on social media in the past, especially after Chloe spoke out about Sam’s relationship with Juliette.

Chloe sided with Juliette and said that Sam had a lot of growing up to do.

It’s possible Sam’s post had nothing to do with Chloe’s departure but the timing of it makes it seem as though he could be throwing some shade her way.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.