Siesta Key: Chloe Trautman is happy to see Sam Logan get ‘a taste of his own medicine’

Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman thinks karma is coming for Sam Logan. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman has been on a journey of self-discovery that’s involved working on herself and finding her inner peace.

She’s done her best to spread positivity and light to those around her and her husband, Chris Long seems to be on the same wavelength.

Even though Chloe is all about positivity, that hasn’t stopped her from being vocal about her opinion on Sam Logan and Juliette Porter’s breakup.

Chloe has made it clear that she thinks Sam needs to grow up, and it’s obvious that she’s siding with Juliette in this situation.

Following the most recent episode, Chloe seemed to enjoy watching Sam squirm as he discovered Juliette had been spending time with a new man.

Chloe took to social media and shared how she felt now that Sam was getting “a taste of his own medicine.”

Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman is happy to see Sam Logan ‘get a taste of his own medicine’

On the most recent episode of Siesta Key, Sam was freaking out after seeing a video of Juliette snuggled up with another man after the two of them had been trying to make things work.

Sam acknowledged that Juliette was doing the same thing he did when he flaunted Meghan Bischoff around following their breakup, but he said that he was honest and upfront about it and felt that Juliette was being sneaky and lying.

Instead of worrying about Sam’s opinion of the entire thing, Juliette told her friend Lexie Salameh that she was sick of Sam always thinking he was right and that she forgot how “annoying” he was. She decided she wanted to move on and thought it was a mistake to try and fix things between them.

After watching the episode air, Chloe appeared to take pleasure in watching Sam be up in arms about the whole thing.

She took to Twitter and posted, “Sam getting a taste of his own medicine has me living, what goes around comes around buddy.”

Pic credit: @chloe_trautman/Twitter

Sam Logan claps back at Chloe Trautman

While Sam has yet to comment on Chloe’s latest post, in the past, he has clapped back at her for other comments she made.

He also shared after an episode a few weeks ago that his favorite part about it was that Chloe wasn’t in it.

Pic credit: @samjlothinks/Twitter

Fans should stay tuned to see what happens next in the ongoing feud between Sam and Chloe.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.