Siesta Key star Chloe Trautman has been all about her journey to finding inner peace.

She’s claimed several times that she is a changed person and has done her best to focus on the positive in situations and in people.

That journey has only become more important since meeting her now-husband Chris Long, who shares many of the same beliefs and sentiments as Chloe.

Despite her efforts to convince everyone that she has grown and changed, some of Chloe’s costars aren’t buying it.

Recently, Joe Jenkins spoke out about the way Chloe has been treating people and he doesn’t think she’s as changed as she claims to be.

Siesta Key costar slams Chloe Trautman as a hypocrite

The most recent episode of Siesta Key was not lacking when it came to drama.

The girls attended Madisson Hausburg’s bachelorette party where Juliette Porter confronted Cara Geswelli about inviting Meghan Bischoff, Sam Logan’s new love interest, to her party.

Chloe and Amanda Miller jumped in to defend Juliette as they questioned Cara’s intentions. Amanda started by telling Cara to “just be a f*****g respectful person.”

Chloe had some harsh words for Cara. She flanked Amanda’s statement and called Cara a “nasty, mean, vindictive b***h.”

Upon watching the episode play out, Chloe’s costar Joe was not impressed with her behavior and wasted no time calling her out on Twitter.

He shared how Chloe “claiming she’s this changed person BLOWS MY MIND.”

He continued, “She is a disgusting human being. The hypocrisy of saying people shouldn’t attack others yet she CONTINUES TO ATTACK PEOPLE is just insane to me.”

When a fan tried to defend Chloe by justifying her actions because Cara was “disrespectful,” Joe doubled down on his feelings toward Chloe.

He quipped back, “Chloe always tells Juliette and everyone who is willing to listen to take the high road or just walk away yet it’s ok for Chloe to come at Cara like that?”

Chloe Trautman admits that she brings drama to Siesta Key

While Chloe didn’t directly respond to Joe’s tweet, it seems that she is not completely oblivious to the drama that she brings to Siesta Key.

Following the episode, she shared a gif on Twitter.

The image read, “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama… Maybe I am.”

The fact that she’s caused some controversy doesn’t seem to be bothering Chloe based on her post.

Fans can keep up with all of Chloe’s drama on new episodes of Siesta Key.

