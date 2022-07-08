Siesta Key: Here’s what’s going on with Mike Vazquez and Lexie Salameh

Siesta Key fans think Lexie and Mike have split up. Pic credit: @mikeavaz/Instagram

Siesta Key may be on hiatus while the new season is filmed, but that doesn’t mean the drama has paused.

The cast has continued to take shots at each other on social media.

They all recently moved to Miami to begin filming the new season, and while some are still not fond of each other, the change of scenery appeared to have brought with it a change of heart for others.

Not only has Juliette Porter’s new man Clark Drum been spotted hanging with her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan, but even Juliette was present at Sam’s recent birthday bash, making it seem as though they’ve found a way to be cordial.

While things may be cordial for them, fans wonder if something is happening with Mike Vazquez and his girlfriend, Lexie Salameh.

The two have been relatively quiet on social media regarding posting each other, and their followers don’t think they spent the Fourth of July weekend together, making it seem like they may have broken up.

So, are Lexie and Mike still together? Here’s what we know.

Rumors circulate that Lexie Salameh and Mike Vazquez have split

Observant fans don’t recall seeing Lexie and Mike together in any social media footage from the Fourth of July weekend.

One person shared the Reddit observation, and others chimed in with their thoughts.

A follower noted that he was partying on a yacht with The Real Housewives of Miami star Lenny Hochstein instead of hanging with Lexie.

Another person thought he “ditched her for Sam [Logan].”

A third person wasn’t sure if they had broken up since he recently posted for her birthday, but they noted that she doesn’t post him much on her social media.

Not only did people notice that they weren’t spending the holiday together, but one person even claimed that they saw Lexie out kissing another man. There has been no confirmation that it happened, so as of now, it’s just a rumor.

Are Lexie and Mike still together?

Lexie and Mike have remained quiet amid all of the gossip that’s been circulating about their relationship.

However, it seems they may be just fine, as the two of them were seen in video footage from Juliette Porter’s birthday celebration.

It seems like Lexie and Mike aren’t giving much attention to the rumors going around about them. Fans must stay tuned to see if any more drama plays out.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.