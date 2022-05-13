Should Leah Messer marry Jaylan Mobley? Teen Mom 2 viewers weigh in

Teen Mom 2 viewers discussed whether Leah and Jaylan should tie the knot. Pic credit: MTV

The Season 11 finale episode of Teen Mom 2 got viewers talking about Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley possibly tying the knot.

During the May 10 finale, Leah’s sister Victoria married her baby daddy Royer Rodriguez, a Costa Rican native who finally arrived in the US on a K-1 Visa.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley don’t see eye to eye on marriage

With all of the talk of wedding bells surrounding her, Leah discussed getting married with Jaylan, but they didn’t see eye to eye.

Leah has already been married and divorced twice — first to Corey Simms from October 2010 until June 2011 and then to Jeremy Calvert from April 2012 until June 2015 — and is hesitant to tie the knot a third time.

Leah was a teenager both times she wed and felt that she did it for the wrong reasons.

When Jaylan asked Leah how she felt about getting married for a third time, she responded, “I’m never getting remarried … sometimes traditions are annoying.”

Jaylan has never been married and hopes to tie the knot some day, hopefully with Leah. Teen Mom 2 viewers weighed in after Teen Mom shared a video clip on Instagram of Leah and Jaylan’s car conversation about marriage and they had differing views.

Teen Mom 2 viewers weigh in on Leah and Jaylan tying the knot

“Doesn’t seem like she wants to get married again,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 viewer, stating the obvious about Leah’s intentions.

Another had advice for Jaylan: “Jay you might wanna take step back. She doesn’t want what you want so don’t settle. She got to experience all of that so don’t let her take that away from you. Marriage isn’t just a piece of paper to some people so don’t let her dismiss it like that.”

“Don’t ever let someone change your views on marriage just because THEY had a bad experience,” another viewer urged. “If you want to get married, be with someone who wants to get married.”

Noting that Jaylan and Leah already co-own a home, one viewer commented, “They are already have a house together so they’re basically married she just doesn’t want the paperwork. Totally understandable but I feel a little bit for Jay cos clearly he wants something different.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Leah was masking her true feelings and would jump on the opportunity to marry Jaylan: “Leah knows damn well she will marry Jay if he asked. She tries to act like she moves soooo slow and is so guarded, but we can clearly see that she cannot be alone for a second.”

Whether Leah will eventually change her mind or not, things are getting serious between her and Jaylan. After he bought her and her daughters a house, Leah reciprocated the gesture and bought him a puppy.

Many Teen Mom 2 viewers agree that Leah and Jaylan’s relationship seems to be moving quickly, but they’ve also noticed how happy Leah is these days and they love to see it.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.