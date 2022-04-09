Leah Messer gifts boyfriend Jaylan Mobley a puppy after he bought her a house

After Jaylan bought her and her girls a house, Leah Messer gifted her boyfriend a new puppy. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer returned the favor after her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley bought her a house and gifted him with a new puppy.

Things seem to be getting serious between Leah and her boyfriend Jaylan. The two have been inseparable ever since Leah decided to open up her heart and trust Jaylan after two failed marriages.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jaylan bought a $600,000 home for Leah and her three daughters. The girls were obviously excited to have new digs and now they can be excited about another addition to their blended family.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer buys boyfriend Jaylan Mobley a puppy

On Friday, Jaylan took to Instagram to share a series of photos, announcing that Leah bought him a puppy.

“Everyone meet my boy Blue 💙🤟🏾 Thank you baby for the surprise @leahmesser 😭💙” Jaylan captioned his carousel post.

In the first pic, Leah joined Jaylan as they both held up Blue, his adorable Yoda-like ears on full display, for a sweet pic of the trio. Jaylan then posed in his convertible as he held Blue up for another outdoor pic.

In another snap, Leah held Blue on her lap in the car as he was sleeping, wrapped in a blanket. Jaylan shared several more snaps of himself, Leah, and Blue, all the while looking thrilled with his girlfriend’s gift.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jaylan shared a quick video of Blue sleeping on Leah in the car as she exclaimed, “He’s so cute!”

Of course, Jaylan’s friends and followers took to the comments where they gushed over Blue.

Fans and friends gush over Jaylan’s puppy Blue

Teen Mom’s official Instagram account simply commented, “YALL 😍”

Leah commented with a slew of four smiling, heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @jaylan_mobley/Instagram

“OH MY GOSH BEST SURPRISE EVER 😍😍😍😍😍😍” wrote Entertainment Tonight host Deidre Behar.

Now that things are getting serious, Leah has already been accused by trolls of being pregnant with Jaylan’s baby, but she quickly shot down the rumors. So could wedding bells be next for the couple?

Leah has already been married and divorced twice. She was married to Corey Simms from October 2010 to June 2011 and to Jeremy Calvert from April 2012 to June 2015. Leah and Corey share 12-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah and she and Jeremy share their daughter, 8-year-old Addie.

She recently admitted that the thought of getting hitched again frightens her. “I think it’s scary,” Leah said when speaking about the possibility of marriage. “Like, we put a label on it, and it should go one way or the other. And I’m like, ‘That scares me a little bit.’ It does. It’s a huge commitment.”

Although Leah and Jaylan haven’t solidified any wedding plans or gotten engaged, Teen Mom 2 fans are likely expecting that will happen very soon.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.