Seeking Sister Wife: Ariadne Joseph reveals new claims that Dimitri Snowden choked her, says he ‘needs to be in jail’

Actress Ariadne Joseph has spoken out yet again against the Snowdens, claiming choking, and demands Dimitri be put in jail. Pic credit: John Yates/YouTube and TLC.

Dimitri Snowden of Seeking Sister Wife has been the center of an abuse scandal recently, and one of his and wife Ashley Snowden’s exes, Ariadne Joseph, has spoken out yet again. She claims Dimitri choked her and said he “needs to be in jail.”

Ariadne’s claims come on the heels of another ex of the Snowdens, Christeline Petersen, filing for retraining orders against Dimitri and Ashley, alleging domestic abuse.

Christeline’s motion was granted for temporary restraining orders against Dimitri and Ashley, but were later dissolved by a judge for lack of burden of proof.

Petersen, a native of South Africa, claimed that Dimitri slammed her head into a headboard, and choked her during sex. She also alleged that his first wife, Ashley, verbally abused her and prevented her from leaving their home.

Ariadne recounted the frightening details of her abuse

Ariadne gave another account of her ordeal with the Snowdens when she spoke with The Sun, recounting her own details of abuse.

Ariadne met the Snowdens in an online polygamy group in 2012, and by 2016, she had made the move from Louisiana to Georgia with her daughter to live with Dimitri and Ashley.

At first, the actress claimed things were going well, for about a month, calling it “bliss,” but things soon took a turn and soon Ariadne claimed she was experiencing violent arguments involving Dimitri.

She claimed that one of Dimitri’s demands was that she be present while he was having sex with his first wife, Ashley, and that all three of them share one bed.

Ariadne detailed Dimitri’s physical violence, demands, and deceptive ways

Ariadne detailed one frightening encounter: “I woke up in the middle of the night to Dimitri straddled on my chest. This man was on my chest with his hands around my neck.”

“Ashley was on the other end of the bed. It woke her up because I’m screaming for him to stop. He did not let up. I was trying not to fight him. I bit him. He yelled and he got up and he loosened the grip off my body and neck,” she added.

“I’m crying and shaking. Ashley’s asking him what’s going on. He told her he had a bad dream. I was shocked and mortified,” the actress told The Sun.

When Ariadne discovered texts from other women on Dimitri’s phone, her ‘worst nightmare’ came true

Ariadne also claimed that Dimitri traveled for work, often gone for a week at a time, and wasn’t very talkative. She discovered what she called her “worst nightmare” when she went through Dimitri’s phone, finding texts from multiple women.

When Ariadne approached Dimitri about the texts, she claimed he denied it and attacked her, while Ashley was out of the home.

She detailed her horrifying ordeal: “I’m screaming and he’s choking me. I couldn’t breath. I’m fighting for air. I’m grabbing at his hands. I’m pulling and I’m scratching trying to get his hands off me. And he released me.”

“I’m in shock and I lifted myself slowly. He ran over to his desk and he punched it. Once I gained footing and was able to breathe I ran out of the room,” she added.

“I did not call the police because he begged me not to. He apologized. He said he has never done anything like that. ‘I snapped. I felt like you violated my privacy,'” Ariadne continued.

Ariadne’s daughter, who was a teenager at the time of the events, shared her story with The Sun

“I was upstairs in one of the kids rooms with them. I heard them talking at first. I remember they were talking in the basement. Suddenly I heard yelling and smashing. I went downstairs… just to make sure they were all right in case she was hurt or anything,” Ariadne’s daughter revealed.

She continued, “I stayed there for a while and he continued talking with her. I think he got loud again and that’s when I popped into the room. I don’t remember what happened after that, it kind of went black.”

Ariadne has suffered from the trauma, and demands that Dimitri be put in jail

Ariadne only stayed with the Snowdens for nine months before leaving them, and claimed: “He said he’ll give me the money to leave. I didn’t have a way to leave. All I had was my car and children. He helped me with getting an apartment. He paid for the down payment.”

“I did go into a depression and get therapy because it was very traumatizing,” the actress revealed.

“Dimitri needs to be in jail for domestic violence. I need these people off of national television, bringing these women in,” she concluded.

Dimitri has yet to respond to The Sun or any other outlet regarding the abuse allegations, and has remained silent on social media, as well.

Ashley, Dimitri’s first wife and mother of his three children, has only spoken out cryptically about the allegations brought against them.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.