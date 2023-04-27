Savannah Chrisley says she ‘knew’ Colton Underwood was gay before he did

Savannah Chrisley once went out with Colton Underwood.

She sat down with the former Bachelor star on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

The two discussed their 2017 date at the ACM Awards, which was awkward.

Colton admitted that there was no connection, to which Savannah joked that she was working with the wrong equipment.

There has been controversy surrounding his love life since his stint on The Bachelor and his relationship with Cassie Randolph ended.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, it seems Savannah knew Colton was gay before he did. At least, that’s what she said.

Six years ago, Savannah Chrisley and Colton Underwood could have been a match made in reality TV heaven.

They linked up at the ACM Awards, and there were high hopes the duo would become one of the “it” couples. However, one thing stood in the way — Colton’s sexuality.

On her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Savannah recalled telling her friend that she thought Colton was gay. She said, “I remember looking at Emily, and I was like, ‘He’s totally gay.’ She was like, ‘No, he’s not, Savannah.’”

Neither one was interested in pursuing anything further, so she ended the date by saying she wasn’t feeling well and left to hang out with her friends after the awards ended.

Colton Underwood revealed Todd Chrisley reached out to him

During his time in the Bachelor franchise, Colton Underwood appeared on The Bachelorette during Becca Kufrin’s season, was the lead for his own season of the hit dating show, and did a stint in Bachelor in Paradise in between.

Several issues between him and Cassie Randolph were made public, and much of it wasn’t good. Following their breakup and his legal problems, Colton revealed he was gay on Good Morning America in 2020.

While speaking with Savannah Chrisley, Colton revealed that when everything came crashing down, Todd Chrisley reached out to him via text to ask how he was holding up. She confirmed that was something her father would do — let people know he was thinking about them and praying for them as they battled whatever they were dealing with.

Colton is now engaged to Jordan C. Brown, and the two are building their life together, which may include welcoming kids into the world.

While his date with Savannah Chrisley wasn’t good, it seems the two still have mutual respect for one another. They appeared to have a good time while doing the podcast.