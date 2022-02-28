The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood engaged to Jordan C. Brown: ‘I’m extremely happy’

Colton Underwood gets engaged to his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood, a former leading man on The Bachelor, is now engaged!

After a great deal of controversy surrounding his relationship with final rose receiver Cassie Randolph, Colton came forward and publicly announced that he is gay.

Although Clayton came out in April of 2021, he wasn’t outwardly looking for a relationship right away. But soon, Colton found companionship and a relationship with his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown.

The men have now taken their relationship to a new level as Colton and Jordan recently got engaged.

What did Colton Underwood say about his engagement to his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown?

In an exclusive interview with People, Colton stated, “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature…I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

Although the couple just became Instagram official in December of this past year, the men are truly in love and happily engaged and can’t wait to begin their lives together.

Colton went on to say, “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life…Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

How is Colton doing these days after coming out publicly?

After experiencing many trials and tribulations during his break-up with Cassie, Colton has gone on to find his true self, come out to his family and Bachelor Nation, and put himself out there on his Netflix show Coming Out Colton.

It appears Colton is now the happiest he’s ever been now that he’s more comfortable embracing who he is.

When talking about his fiance Jordan, Colton made the comment that he is a “great support” and even said, “I’m the luckiest person to have him in my life.”

Colton also relayed, “Now that I’ve been out to myself for a year, it’s the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”

Stay tuned for whether or not Colton will have a large or small wedding ceremony, and for any details on when the wedding between this couple will happen as there’s sure to be more information as time goes on.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.