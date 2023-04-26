The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin is pregnant, expecting first child with Thomas Jacobs

There’s another Bachelor in Paradise baby on the way!

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that they are expecting their first child together in September.

The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, shared a compilation video of photos that showed the two excitedly holding up a sonogram while posing with their two dogs.

The sweet post also showed Thomas holding up a San Diego Padres onesie and a video clip of their baby at an ultrasound appointment.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023,” the couple wrote in the caption of the announcement. “Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad.”

The post has been met with nothing but love as fans and fellow members of Bachelor Nation have been swooping in to give their congratulations.

Bachelor Nation congratulates Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs on their pregnancy news

The news has definitely come as a surprise, rendering fans and fellow franchise members to share their excitement with the expecting couple.

“Massive news! Congrats,” former Bachelor Ben Higgins commented.

Jade Roper Tolbert, who also started a family with the man she met on Bachelor in Paradise, chimed in with her congratulations, saying she was “so happy” for the parents-to-be.

Likewise, Ashley Iaconetti seemed more thrilled than ever for Becca and Thomas after welcoming her own BIP baby into the world last year.

Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick also shared their excitement over the news, along with former Bachelorette winner Bryan Abasolo.

Becca and Thomas’s journey on Bachelor in Paradise

While Thomas and Becca may have had quite different experiences in the franchise before BIP, it seemed like fate once the two finally linked up on the beach.

Becca memorably won Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, where he later chose to retract his proposal and attempt a second relationship with his runner-up, Lauren.

After such a heartbreaking experience, Becca was then chosen to be the Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. The two ended up parting ways in 2020 after spending two years together.

Thomas was introduced to the franchise on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, where he was quickly painted as a villain.

While it’s rare to see a former lead appear on Bachelor in Paradise, fans were in for a treat with Becca — and the two hit it off right away. And, while they may have chosen to break things off before the finale episode, the two quickly resumed their relationship after leaving the Paradise bubble.

In what she referred to as the “ultimate plot twist,” Becca popped the question to Thomas first in May 2022.

A few months later, at the end of October, Thomas reciprocated the sentiment with a Halloween-themed beachside proposal.

While Becca has teased her fans with a few possible wedding dress options, the two have yet to officially say “I do.” However, with a baby now on the way, fans can wait to see if the couple will speed up the process or wait until the baby craziness slows down a bit to tie the knot.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.