Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are engaged!

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are engaged. Pic credit: ABC

After Becca Kufrin broke up with Thomas Jacobs on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 last summer, fans were bummed that the couple didn’t last.

However, that changed once they got back together and started back up their relationship when they got back home.

As their relationship has blossomed and thrived, Thomas and Becca have been open and real when it came to talking about an engagement. One of the major reasons is that Becca has already been engaged twice through the Bachelor franchise.

She had made it clear to Thomas her stipulations, and Thomas respected her wishes when asked about a proposal and potential engagement on podcasts and social media. But now the time that Bachelor Nation fans have been waiting for has finally come to fruition.

The plot twist? Becca was the one who proposed to Thomas!

Is the third time a charm for Becca Kufrin?

Becca Kufrin is now engaged for the third time, and hopefully for the last as fans love her relationship with Thomas.

He posted five photos on his Instagram account as they showed their love, rings, and smiles for the camera as they celebrated their engagement.

Thomas captioned his post and said, “The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops #Fiance.”

Bachelor Nation alums show their support for the couple

While fans are obviously ecstatic for Thomas and Becca, so are the twosome’s fellow Bachelor Nation alums.

In fact, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, who were on Paradise with the newly engaged couple last summer, were the first to comment. Serena wrote, “Ahhh congrats you two,” and Joe said, “Congrats.”

Bryan Abasolo, who is married to Rachel Lindsay as her winner from her Bachelorette season, exclaimed, “Congrats you two!” Nick Viall, a well-known Bachelor franchise contestant declared, “Congrats to the both of you! One of my favorite redemption arcs!”

Becca Tilley, who has made headlines this past week with her public announcement of her four-year relationship with singer, Hayley Kiyoko, wrote, “I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!!!! Y’all are the best of the best! Congratulations!!!!!!!”

Ben Higgins, Kenny Braasch, and Nick Viall’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy, joined in and showed their love for the news, as they said, “Heck yes!!!!!!! Let’s go,” “Lol yes,” and “i love this so cute,” respectively.

The most recent Bachelor, Clayton Echard, said, “Big dog! Congrats, brother! So happy for the both of you,” while Jared Haibon said, “Congratulations!!!!”

Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley’s girlfriend, exclaimed, “YASSSSS!!!! So happy for you both!!” And Kendall Long, who has been photographed and talking a lot about her new boyfriend lately, wrote, “Oh my gosh congratulations! so excited for you two!”

Bachelor Nation has been waiting for this news for some time now after hearing both Thomas and Becca hinting at it and talking about it openly. Fans and alums alike can’t wait to hear more details, but for now, Congratulations to the happy couple!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.