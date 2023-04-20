Savannah Chrisley slammed for defending Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn

When two reality TV stars collide, it could be amazing, but it could also be disappointing.

Savannah Chrisley starred on Chrisley Knows Best for 10 seasons, and Christine Quinn starred on Netflix’s Selling Sunset for five seasons.

With Chrisley Knows Best done, Savannah has focused on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. She invited Christine to film a show with her, and the reaction from fans and followers wasn’t as positive as she had hoped.

Ahead of the podcast dropping, Savannah shared a clip to promote it.

From that tiny bit, her followers weighed in about their opinions of Christine and her behavior on Selling Sunset.

However, Savannah clarified she wasn’t here for their remarks before watching the episode.

Savannah Chrisley shared a clip of the episode where she hosted Selling Sunset’s, Christine Quinn.

Fans and followers immediately took to the comment section to call out the Chrisley Knows Best star for hosting the “villain.”

One wrote, “Savanna..now you my girl, @thechristinequinn [laughing emojis] girlll bye.. but you still THAT girl.”

Another said, “SHE is the bully!!!!!!! Have you SEEN ALL the episodes of the show????? @savannahchrisley.”

Savannah responded, “TUNE IN!! You hear about it all! HEAVILY SCRIPTED! And you find out why the producers weren’t a fan of Christine…”

Christine Quinn spills Selling Sunset tea

During the podcast interview, Savannah Chrisley gave Christine Quinn the floor to discuss the show and what happened behind the scenes.

She revealed that she quit Selling Sunset — she was not fired. It is a heavily scripted and edited show, which shocked some who didn’t realize how much was produced.

Christine did touch on Chrisley Stause and their feud. She also took a dig at her regarding getting listings because she was sleeping with the boss. Savannah asked about whether her relationship with Jason Oppenheim was right after her divorce from Justin Hartley, and she said it was.

There were also other things discussed, including how the drama was staged. Savannah also touched on Heather Rae Young slamming her family on a podcast, and Christine agreed that wasn’t cool but was something Heather would do.

As they wrapped up, Savannah Chrisley called the episode her favorite to date, and they gushed over “loving” each other.

Seasons 1-5 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.