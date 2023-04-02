Savannah Chrisley appears to have taken some downtime for herself at the beach over the weekend.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been navigating the life of a single parent as she raises her teenage brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her little sister/niece, Chloe Chrisley.

It was a solo shot, but the beautiful blonde was unlikely alone. Her friends often surround her, especially after her parents’ convictions last year.

Savannah didn’t add any context to the share on her Instagram Story but made sure it was noticeable that she was in a bikini and enjoying time at the beach. It’s unclear whether it was the ocean or a lake, but the water appeared blue and clear.

Her hair was wet and blew in the wind. Savannah had her sunglasses on and necklaces around her neck.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The blonde chose a halter-style bikini that was in pastel colors. It had a simple design. Savannah cropped the shot just below her bust, allowing the water and blue skies to be visible in the photo.

Savannah Chrisley is spending time at the beach. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is transparent about her struggles

Over the last year, Savannah Chrisley has gone through a lot.

Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. They were sentenced in November 2022 and reported to their respective prisons in mid-January.

Savannah has taken on the responsibility of raising her younger siblings. She has to keep up with their everyday lives, including sports, school, and birthday parties. She was ready to take over in November in case the judge had ordered the couple into custody immediately.

With Easter around the corner, it will be the first holiday without Todd and Julie at home. It’s unclear whether they will get together with other family members or if Savannah will put something together for her siblings.

Savannah Chrisley’s diet

Savannah Chrisley has been open about her weight struggles, especially after dealing with the world of pageants. She has admitted to using unhealthy habits while competing, but that has stopped.

The Chrisley Knows Best star spoke with US Weekly about her diet and why she does it the way she does.

Following a South Beach diet is what works for Savannah the best. It is also similar to a Keto diet, but she prefers to call it a lifestyle change because she is going this as a way of long-term living.

She told the publication, “Five pounds heavier or five pounds less, it doesn’t define who you are. That’s been the hardest thing that I’ve had to come to terms with because being in the public eye there is a certain pressure to look a certain way, act a certain way and look like the models that you see on the runway, or on the cover of magazines.”

Savannah Chrisley looks stunning in the bikini she shared, and it’s due to the discipline of her diet and exercise routine.