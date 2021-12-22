Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim speak out about their split — Here’s what went wrong

It’s over for Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Pic credit:Netflix

On Tuesday, news broke that Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim had called it quits and now both have confirmed the breakup.

Jason released a short statement on social media soon after news hit the blogs and Chrishell later followed with a lengthy note and added some insight into why they split.

The exes had nothing but glowing things to say about each other and each claim they are still best friends despite the outcome of their relationship. The breakup comes on the heels of Season 5 wrapping filming only days ago.

The new season is expected to feature Chrishell and Jason’s romance but will now be bittersweet for fans of the show –and probably for the duo as well–given that they are now over.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm breakup

The Selling Sunset stars shared separate messages on social media moments ago confirming their split.

While things appeared well between Jason and Chrishell only days ago, it seems conversations about starting a family revealed that they were not on the same page.

Jason wrote a message on his Instagram Story and told his followers that Chrishell “was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

He added, “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that have ever happened to me.”

Pic credit:@jasonoppenheim/Instagram

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim were on different pages about starting a family

Chrishell Stause also posted a lengthy note on her Instagram page and shed more details about her breakup with Jason. Based on both their statements, Chrishell’s desire to start a family is what led to the Selling Sunset couple calling it quits.

Jason mentioned the subject of family in his message and Chrishell reiterated the sentiment that despite Jason being her best friend their ” ideas for family” were ultimately “not aligned.”

“Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” explained Chrishell. “All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

Chrishell shared, “Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it sometimes it’s easier to just live life transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind,” she added.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.